Bridal hair: 6 ways to wear your hair loose on your wedding day

Whether you’re deciding between a wedding dress that's more traditional or modern, or makeup that's more subtle or statement, at least there’s one thing that the A-list can help you with when it comes to your final look: wearing your hair down can look just as good as wearing it up.

From soft waves and tight curls to beachy texture and hair extensions , the key to mastering camera-ready hair lies in the preparation.

We asked bridal hair and Get The Gloss expert Emily Kent for her top tips for creating the perfect canvas at home. Click through our gallery to see our top wedding hair ideas for loose hair that will have you happily leaving the up out of your wedding do of choice.

TIP 1: THE PREPARATION

“The secret to great looking hair down on your wedding day is the prep - right from the word go with your shampoo,” she explains. “Hair needs to be super clean and able to hold as much body as possible, so a double shampoo is a must, followed by a light conditioner. Try L’Oréal Professionnel Série Expert Pure Resource , £10.99 and Paul Mitchell Keratin Cream Rinse, from £8.50 (find your nearest stockist here )."

TIP 2: THE BLOWDRY

“On to the blowdry, this really being the imperative step - think of this stage as giving the style guts,” says Emily. "The products you build up through the hair at this stage will give the style the hold which in turn will give you the longevity it needs as hair down is very, very difficult to keep looking good all day long.”

TIP 3: THE STYLING PRODUCT

“My favourite mousse is the Bumble and Bumble Thickening Full Form Mousse , £21.50. It adds a really nice level of volume with absolutely no stickiness at all. Dry this into the hair using a large ceramic brush in sections, then leave the hair in rollers for an hour or so as the first step to achieving good volume and hold.”