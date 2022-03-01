Brighten up your blonde with this new lavender mousse

8 July 2014
wowmousse-dailycrush-main

Banish brassy tones and welcome platinum shades with this Color Wow Brass Banned Mousse


Need a little help staving off brassy tones in between colouring your hair? The Glossy Posse have just the product to keep you looking perfectly platinum all summer long.

Working to eliminate unwanted yellow or brassy tones, this colour-correcting, lavender-tinted mousse helps to leave you with beautifully blonde hair. Unlike normal mousse products that leave hair with a stiff, crunchy texture, this product is formulated with plasticizers and a specially blended polymer that works to give hair a vibrant bounce and makes it more responsive to styling. What’s more, the non-alcoholic formula also means this product won’t dry out or strip your hair of its natural health and moisture.

Simply dispense into your palm, apply evenly to damp hair and style as usual. In just a matter of days watch as your hair transforms into the perfect shade of brilliantly, bright blonde.

Color Wow Brass Banned Mousse, £16.50, is available from  uk.spacenk.com



