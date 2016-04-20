Bronde Ambition: 7 women rocking 'bronde' hair

2 / 8

Olivia Palermo

Palermo is a perennial purveyor of all things chic, so it follows that her especially shiny take on the trend is essentially the ideal blueprint for ‘bronde’. As Taylor Taylor London Colour Director Michael Kelly highlights (sorry), Olivia’s dark roots are still visible, keeping the look ‘earthy’ but from there her hair ‘melts into honeyed hues’. As for that shine, Michael emphasises that you needn’t embark on an expensive course of colouring:

“Bronde really is the perfect segue between blonde and brunette, as the name suggests. It can be a gamechanger for anyone feeling as though their hair is looking lacklustre and in need of jazzing up, especially at this time of year when the weather is warming up and the days are getting brighter. Maintenance isn’t really an issue; brondes may go up to 12 weeks without needing any colour touch ups (n.b, I get a good six months out of my bronde), and if you do feel that your bronde needs a refresh you can just pop into your salon for a gloss to add shine and richness.”

If you’re used to spending your spare time (not to mention your salary) on lengthy salon outings, going bronde could prove economical as well as elegant à la Olivia.