Brush in your blow-dry with BaByliss

If it wasn’t enough for the perils of modern living to take it out on our time, skin and stress levels, it also harms the health of our hair. Welcome BaByliss with their space-age style Brilliant Shine Brush, the ionic cushioned hairbrush that’s set to revolutionise the way we tackle 21st century haircare for good.

This futuristic looking brush uses negative ions to neutralise the static charge that builds up in hair over time, leaving formerly tatty tresses smooth, shiny and ultra manageable. The round-ended bristles glide effortlessly through the hair and tame frizz in a matter of minutes, with the ionic technology giving you a true ‘blow-dry in a brush’ effect.

Brilliant Shine combats frizz brought about by rain or shine, and even works wonders on an early morning bed-head. It’s also a perfect way to refresh your style after a long day at the office, plus it’s far easier to pop into your purse than a hairdryer, several bottles of serum and the kitchen sink. With our smart phones, tablets and laptop computers taking us into technology overdrive, we’re glad to see our haircare hasn’t fallen by the wayside.

BaByliss Brilliant Shine Ionic Brush, £30, available to buy online