Budget Beauty: Six ways to change your hair for less than £15

While makeup is increasingly taking on a ‘less is more’ approach, it seems that hair is heading in the opposite direction. Dressing up your tresses has become the new way of adding an extra special something to your look. With California’s coolest festival, Coachella, kicking off at the weekend and the Easter Bank Holiday fast approaching, we’ve rounded up the best beauty bargains to help introduce some decorative detail and a bit of frivolity into your spring hairstyles. You’ll be bang on trend and festival-ready in no time. Curlformers, £8.95

Finally we’ve discovered a way of curling hair that doesn’t involve frying your luscious locks to pieces. Made from a lightweight nylon mesh that allows for speedy drying time, Curlformers are super cheap, amazingly easy to use and give a fantastic final finish. They come in two different sizes: you can opt to create a more polished, retro-glam look using the thinner spirals or a more beachy boho wave can be achieved using the short, wide spirals. Use them on damp or dry hair and their soft structure means they can be worn overnight, so that you’re prepped and primed for the morning. Buy online Easy Plait Hair Tool by SCUNCI, £5.50

Dominating many of the runway looks during LFW this year, hair braids and dishevelled plaits are set to be huge for spring and summer. From Preen's miniature side plaits to Temperley’s bohemian braids, long gone is the neat, schoolgirl plait - now it’s all about loose, wispy, tousled tendrils. Using a simple numbered pattern, the Easy Plait guides you through creating the perfect plait in just a few minutes. Once finished, simply tease, ruffle and backcomb to achieve the ultimate in on-trend whimsical beauty. Buy online Colour Bug by Kevin Murphy, £14

Similar to instant makeup, we’re totally obsessed with these compact little beauties that come in a whole range of colours including pink, neon and gold shimmer. In particular, we’ve been using the purple shade to jump on the lilac bandwagon a la Nicole Richie and Lauren Conrad. Simple wipe them in and wash them out and you too can change up your style without having to commit to the colour risk and the costly price tag. It's a win-win. Buy online Black Retro Print Scarf, £6

Ghetto fabulous meets city chic, this headband is a perfect way to introduce a little head candy to your wardrobe whilst still keeping your look cool and casual. Wear with a messy updo during the daytime or pair with loose locks for more of a nighttime edge. In particular, we can’t get enough of the vintage Vuitton-style print of this River Island band - it brings to mind images of 1940s screen sirens and yachting on the French Riviera… sigh. Buy online Charmsies, £9.50

Hot from Los Angeles and a favourite with celebs such as Hayden Panettiere and Maria Menounos, Charmsies are the newest pretty, playful way to dress up your do. Applied simply by using hair straighteners, these shapes can be used to decorate any style - from long and loose so that they glitter with movement, or structured updos that always catch the light. From rhinestones and hearts to stars and studs, there’s a shape and style to help you sparkle and shine all through spring and summer. Buy online ASOS Mini Hair Brooch, £6