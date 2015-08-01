Budget Beauty: The Glossy Posse's favourite bargain buys

One of the undoubtable perks of working in the beauty industry is the vast access to glamorous products it allows. From gold-dipped eye masks to diamond-encrusted nail files we often get the opportunity and the privilege to see, if not test them all. Despite this however, it’s rare to find a beauty buff that doesn’t keep a select number of budget brands and high-street buys close to their heart. For some it’s the first mascara their pocket money could afford, while others share an affinity for the cheap as chips foundation that pulled their complexion through tough times. Either way, it’s a commonly held truth that when it comes to beauty products you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a movie star makeover. With that in mind we wanted to share with you some of the bargain products the Glossy Posse can’t live without. From natural-looking fake tan to the perfect red lipstick - here are our ultimate budget beauty buys. Kiran Branch, Health & Beauty Editor Maybelline Palette The Nudes, £9.99, buy online “With four weddings already under my belt this year and a fair few more in the diary, I'm a fascinator away from being Katherine Heigl in 27 dresses. While, at this point, there's no love lost between myself, taffeta and teal, I'm still very much enchanted with the one eye shadow palette that has been in tow at every occasion; Maybelline's Nude Palette. A bargain buy at £9.99, this nifty palette boasts a collection of 12 expertly curated shades, from natural to smokey, shimmer to matte and all created to seamlessly complement each other in duo's trio's and quads. Whether you're trying to achieve a subtle and ethereal beauty look, a seriously smokey eye or anything in between, this pigment-packed palette has a fantastic selection of shades, all with enough staying power to deem this a beauty bag staple.”

Judy Johnson, Managing Editor Kiko Cream Crush Lasting Colour Eyeshadow, £6.90, buy online “Eyeshadow is a non-negotiable product in my daily routine but in the summer I want my makeup to look as fresh and glowy as possible, which means I reach for creamy textures rather than powder. I adore Kiko’s effective, budget-friendly makeup and this Cream Crush shadow is my current go-to for a pretty shimmering sheen on lids that lasts all day - dabbed on over my essential primer, it really does not crease and the pearly shade (I use 01, Pearly Vintage Rose) is brilliant for brightening up the eye area without being too glitzy. Best of all, it’s quick and easy to do and highly pigmented so a little goes a very long way, making it an even better budget buy.”

Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Exclusive Reds, £6.99, buy online “Red lipstick used to hugely scare me. As a strong eye is my go-to look, I often worried that trying something different to my collection of sheers and tints would be too jarring against it. However now, my handbag never goes without this lipstick in tow. The perfect day to night makeup essential, its intense pigment and modern matte finish glides on like a dream on top of a quick slick of lip pencil (for extra cocktail-proof durability). Also, thanks to it being formulated with moisturising jojoba oils, it’s refreshingly hydrating for a matte lippie. It’s given me the perfect excuse to dial down my trusty feline flick for a chic and cheap way to wear red lipstick, that’s both addictive and fantastically affordable too.”

Katie Robertson, Junior Health & Beauty Writer Rimmel London Scandaleyes Mascara, £6.99, buy online “Anybody who knows me is aware of my borderline unhealthy obsession/attachment to mascara. Born with alabaster skin and fair, flaxen hair my lashes desperately need a lick of colour and definition before I’ll leave the house. Consequently, my desire to never be caught without it has turned it into a somewhat pricey problem, which is why my love for Rimmel’s uber cheap mascara is forever eternal. Both one of my first and best ever beauty buys, Rimmel London ScandalEyes Mascara is a dream for flat or forlorn lashes. Super long-lasting (a good three months) and always delivering an even, wet coating, this mascara never fails to deliver a healthy dose of intense length and volume that can truly stand up against some of the big balling products on the market. Forget favourite budget buy, this mascara makes it into my all-encompassing beauty hall of fame - no doubt.”

Anna Hunter, Experts Editor and Features Writer Bourjois Healthy Mix Foundation, £9.99, buy online “I’ll bang on about this base to anyone who will listen, mainly because it got my face through my university years, which makes me feel very fondly for it, possibly in a slightly unhinged way. To start with, surprisingly given the fact that I went to university in Fife, it was one of the only high street brands I could find in my local chemist that actually catered to my fair, wind ravaged skin. It covers redness impeccably, is pale enough to look ‘real’ for those of pallid complexions and the light, creamy formula feels soft and hydrating, even in the face of icy gales sweeping in from Norway (no mean feat). It lasts all day, although the claimed 16 hours might be stretching it a bit, and it straddles the line between disguising blotchiness and blemishes while still looking dewy. A DREAM. It does smell a bit like an artificial fruit bowl however, so if you’re sensitive to fragrance definitely test before application. The whiff of melon is a nostalgia hit for me, but I realise it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea.”

Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor L’Oreal Elvive Fibrology Shampoo, £3.99, buy online “When you have very fine hair, you spend your life wasting money on anything and everything in the vain hope that something might transform you into a Disney princess with thick, luscious locks. Having searched far and wide I can safely say L'Oreal Fibrology is one of the best products I've found - and it's not going to break the bank! Both containing the magic ingredient filloxane, the shampoo works to increase the diameter of each hair strand, while the conditioner’s ultra-light formula nourishes and thickens, without weighing it down. No overnight process you need to wash with them both for a couple of weeks - but eventually hair feels noticeably thicker, more texturized and looks less limp and flyaway. For an added boost from the roots the serum is also brilliant.”

Farron Davis, Graphic Designer Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Enamel in Checkmate, £6.99, buy online “Having originally had my favourite nail polish for a number of years I thought nothing could possibly knock it off its pedestal, until I discovered this Revlon beauty. Ideal all year round, this is the perfect pot of nude, no matter what the weather. I always love a neutral nail polish on my hands and a pop of colour on my toes because anything bright on my hands tends to distract me - so I like to keep it clean and simple! Uber long-lasting (a coat on Friday lasted right through until Tuesday) this one tan to suit all tones colour is super chic - and give hands a professional mani finish.”

Elizabeth Bennett, Editorial Assistant Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water, £3, buy online “This is a gentle, soothing and refreshing micellar water that does the exact same job as its French pharmacy rival, but for a quarter of the price. Essentially a makeup remover with a fancy pants name, this wonder cleanser removes every last trace of slap without any stinging or tightness and leaves your skin feeling super soft and hydrated. Suitable for the most sensitive of skins the huge 400ml bottle is an absolute steal at £3, while the mini size (just £1) is perfect for popping in your holiday suitcase.”

India Block, Commercial Assistant Rimmel London Sunshimmer Instant Tan Mousse in Dark, £7.99, buy online “After spending my teenage years dismayed at my complete inability to tan, I feel very relieved in this age of skin cancer scare stories. However, when it comes to faking it until you make it I’ve had my fair share of (expensive) fake tan disasters. This mousse from Rimmel is brilliant. It glides on evenly and the dark guide colour means you never miss a spot. The final colour is utterly believable - people who are unaware of my tan-repellent nature actually assume I’ve been on holiday. I’m obsessed.”