Budget Beauty: Top 10 stocking fillers under £10
1 / 11
Budget Beauty: Top 10 stocking fillers under £10
Whether you’re filling up a modest sock or a bag the size of a sack, stocking filler gifts can often be a pretty pricey venture (that’s before the full-scale Christmas shopping has even begun). However, here at Glossy HQ we’re big believers that cost doesn’t dictate quality and sometimes the best things in beauty can come in small, cheap and cheerful packages.
So, from winter warming candles to decadent tree decorations, we’ve had our Glossy elves on the case pouring over beauty counters to bring you our edit of the top 10 best beauty stocking fillers to spoil, preen and pamper your loved ones this Christmas.
Image: Getty Images
2 / 11
Topshop Lips in Beguiled Pyramid, £8
Better than any regular tree decoration we’ve ever seen, this little pyramid from Topshop Beauty comes complete with a compact lippy in a rich and deep shade of burgundy red wine.
With berry shades set to be huge this festive season this lipstick is bang on-trend as well as firmly on our ultimate beauty bag wish list. Created with a hydrating formula and a modern matte finish this lipstick works to smooth, moisturise and nourish lips. Wear alone for a simple, chic look or add a lick of gloss for a touch of glitz and glamour.
Buy online here
3 / 11
Weleda Skin Food Christmas Cracker, £6.95
With a celebrity following including Jessica Alba and Adele, Weleda Skin Food has been a firm favourite and backstage beauty secret since its introduction back in 1926.
Perfect for dry, flaky and winter-worn skin this natural cream is the ideal gift to help perk up tired, lack-lustre complexions. Made with organic sunflower seed oil, extracts of wild pansy, chamomile, calendula and revitalising rosemary, this deeply-penetrating product works to hydrate and moisturise and works it’s magic best on the hands, feet and elbows.
Buy online here
4 / 11
Eyelure Party Lashes in Twinkle, £6.99
An essential product throughout the party season, no beauty junkie’s stocking would be complete without a set of fabulous false lashes.
Twinkle and shine with these decadent and defined Eyelure lashes that help give a boost of length and volume, while also adding a flash of sparkle with the addition of silver and black in set stones. Easy to apply and amazingly long-lasting this limited edition set comes complete with an adhesive, instruction leaflet and a guarantee of gorgeousness.
Buy online here
5 / 11
Bleach Super Cool Colours, £5
From the super cool Dalston salon that tends to the uber trendy tresses of Alice Dellal and Pixie Geldof comes these cheap and cheerful non-permanent hair dyes.
Available in 11 different shades, users can opt between cotton-candy pinks, mermaid blues and lovely lilac tones to help add a little fun and frivolity into their hair this festive season. Fading out in anything between two to ten washes, simply apply these colours to shampooed, towel dried hair, leave for 15 minutes and then rinse out for a truly kaleidoscopic Christmas.
Buy online here
6 / 11
The White Company Winter Votive Candle, £10
Warming and spicy this candle captures the pure essence of Christmas and gives us a boost of merry cheer every time we catch a hint.
Creating the inviting aroma of stepping in from the cold, this Winter candle from Votive blends notes of sweet cinnamon, clove with a dash of fresh orange to give off a truly seasonal scent. Cute and compact it has up to ten hours of burn life and will not only help emanate a festive fragrance within any room, but is also sure to help scent up an entire stocking of goodies with its sweet and spicy smell.
Buy online here
7 / 11
Aromatherapy Associates The Star, £10
This soothing little star from Aromatherapy Associates is the perfect gift to help restore and rejuvenate during the long, cold winter months.
Inside there lies a 7.5 ml bottle of the award-winning Inner Strength Bath and Shower Oil, which is formulated from a blend of clary sage, frankincense and cardamon that helps to focus the mind and calm your thoughts. In addition, this oil also works to fortify the body and uplift your mood which is ideal for those feeling a little drained and down-trodden during this oh-so busy time of year.
What’s more, 10% of proceeds for this sweet star will go to the Defence Against Cancer Foundation, making this a truly worthwhile festive filler.
Buy online here
8 / 11
The Body Shop Vanilla Brûlée Bath Sprinkles, £7
Sprinkle a little festive delight into any bathtime experience with these Body Shop bath salts.
Indulgent and gloriously creamy-smelling, they’re scented with the rich and decadent dessert fragrance of Vanilla Brûlée for the ultimate bath time treat. Simply pop a small handful into a toasty, warm tub and sit back, relax and enjoy a truly seasonally, sweet soak.
Buy online here
9 / 11
Soap & Glory Merry Kiss Much Lip Balm Stocking Filler, £5
With the mistletoe in plentiful supply at this time of year it’s super important to ensure that lips are kept silky smooth and utterly delectable - and nothing does the job better than this Soap & Glory Lip Balm Bauble in Juicy Peach.
Packaged up in a covetable, collectible decoration this balm is formulated with mango butter, apricot butter, lingonberry oil and pomegranate extract to create a salve that’s neither waxy or sticky. Hydrating and nourishing, this balm just became our new answer to a pillowy-soft pout. Our advice? Apply liberally and often.
Buy online here
10 / 11
Konjac Heart Facial Sponge, £8.99
With the onset of heavier duty makeup during the party season our skin can sometimes become a little over clogged, which is why this Konjac sponge is the perfect festive facial gift.
Constructed from the fibres of the Asian Konjac plant, this handy little heart is natures answer to enriching and effective premium skin cleansing. Created using a mineral rich french pink clay, this sponge gently exfoliates, refines pores and can even help to remove water based makeup when massaged on the face. Used wet, the sponge feels silky soft and is entirely suitable for sensitive or easily irritated skin.
Buy online here
11 / 11
This Works Deep Sleep Miracle Cracker, £10
A chic addition to any Christmas table this This Works cracker contains a mini Deep Sleep Body Therapy to help soothe the mind and relax the soul.
Suitable for even the most sensitive skins, this spray is specifically designed to lull you into a dreamy night's sleep whilst still caring for your skin. Formulated with their signature blend of evocative deep sleep essential oils, including Lavender, Vetivert and Camomile, deep sleep body therapy envelops the skin in a calming and protective burst of hydration, ensuring you totally undisturbed nights - well at least until Christmas eve...
Buy online here
More Gloss