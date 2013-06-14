Chalk it up with the new hair chalk trend

Ayesha Muttucumaru 14 June 2013
get-the-gloss-hair-chalk-main-final-border

For coloured hair minus the commitment, Ayesha Muttucumaru is all for the new hair chalking trend

Take inspiration from the well-tressed trio of Kate Bosworth, Diane Kruger and Nicki Minaj (for the beauty-brave only, perhaps) and give your mane a dose of festival friendly hair colour without ending up with a full on dye disaster with the new Fudge Urban Colour Chalks.

Set to hit our shelves next month, whether you’re in the mood for super-bold streaks or an instant dip dye, these handy little pots of colour fun are sure to make your locks stand out from the most manic of meadow-moshing crowds.

As easy to apply as they are to pop into your bag, it couldn’t be simpler – just rub the chalk dome directly onto dry hair, work through with fingers and seal in with a spritz of hairspray. Available in 5 versatile and pigmented shades, each allow you to be as daring or discreet as you’d like. If you fancy a wider selection of colours though, just use Iced White on top of your power hued powder of choice to create a softer variation; perfect if you have a penchant for pastels.

Ideal for the dye-shy, they wash out after just one use, giving you a quick colour fix without the commitment. Our favourites? Definitely Festival Pink. No, wait, Pumped-Up Purple. Actually, Electrik Blue’s nice too…forget it. At £5.99 a pop, why pick one. We might just buy them all!

Fudge Urban Colour Chalks will be available from July 2013 at Topshop stores, Superdrug stores or  www.superdrug.co.uk


