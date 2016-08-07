Charcoal: the health, teeth and skincare hero

I’m sipping on lemonade, but my brain can’t handle it. Not because it’s giving me a sugar rush (apparently it’s chock full of health benefits), but because it’s a deep, swampy black liquid that would look more at home in a horror movie than nestled away in my fridge. The sooty hue comes courtesy of activated charcoal, which consists of wood, coal, coconut husks or another substance that has been heated to a high temperature and combined with a gas or ‘activating agent’ to increase its surface area. The idea is that the activated charcoal attracts (or ‘adsorbs’- not a typo but a technical term) less than desirable substances from your system, therefore ‘purifying’ your gut, skin or teeth, depending on whether you ingest it or apply it topically.

Absolving our sins with activated charcoal may seem appealing, at least once you’ve got over the fact that it looks like it fell out an exhaust pipe, but is cleaning up our act really as simple as throwing smokey sediments at the problem, and should we be imbibing, applying or brushing our teeth with it willy nilly as the wellness crowd seems to endorse? We take a look at whether its healthy, glowing reputation is mere smoke and mirrors…

For health

In terms of detoxification, charcoal certainly has its uses and can even be prescribed on the NHS, but the circumstances are normally more severe than going on a slight health bender, as nutritional therapist Petronella Ravenshear explains:

“Activated charcoal (not the same as BBQ charcoal) has been used as a remedy for centuries to detoxify the body; the charcoal binds with the toxins which are then excreted. It’s used in many water filters for that very reason, to purify the water. And charcoal is sometimes used in hospitals as a lifesaver for acute poisoning.”

“In some circles charcoal is being embraced with the zeal that’s normally reserved for superfoods’ we have found a new darling, a heroic detoxifier. Some of us are adding a stick of it to our drinking water to purify it while others are adding it to juices or taking it as a supplement. However, if charcoal binds so readily to poisons in the body, what would prevent it from binding to our good bacteria or nutrient minerals? I feel uneasy about taking it myself or recommending it to my clients, so my advice is try it if you’re drawn to it but don’t make too much of a habit of it.”

Dietitian Carin Hume shares Petronella’s reservations:

“Activated charcoal is a potent natural treatment used to trap toxins and chemicals in the body, allowing them to be flushed out so the body doesn’t reabsorb them. It has a long history of being used to reduce the absorption of drugs and other poisons after they’ve been ingested, but before they are absorbed into the bloodstream.”

“This sounds very attractive, but I’d pause before rushing out to buy some! It’s certainly a little optimistic to think that we should be adding it to all kinds of healthy beverages to ensure we are riding our bodies of harmful toxins, although there may be times when we may benefit from taking it. There is although, to my knowledge, no scientific evidence to suggest that we may benefit from taking it daily. As with many supplements, they have their place and time, but aren’t universally healthy or beneficial for all, and in many instances may actually be harmful - Vitamin E and iron being just two examples of supplements which may be harmful for some.”

“An appropriate way to use charcoal may be when one has to take some kind of antimicrobial treatment, for example a treatment for a fungal overgrowth. Charcoal binds to the fungal cell wall components that would be killed in an antifungal treatment protocol, and then it carries them out of the body. It may also be useful if someone has diarrhoea that’s not typical for the individual.”

“As for other consumption, I’m not so sure it’s best used in the context where you eat something that you wouldn’t normally eat, and so the idea of ‘I take this to deal with that’ - I just don’t believe that is how it works. The idea of eating a ‘clean’ and pure diet has perhaps gone a little too far. I think that, as humans, if we’re healthy, even if we’re not 100% of the time eating a healthy or ‘clean’ diet, we have a certain resilience and tolerance for a certain intake of foods which aren’t perhaps the healthiest. Of course, in the case of someone who has coeliac disease, the individual should aim to follow a gluten-free diet 100% of the time, so that’s where it’s a little different. There are rumours that activated charcoal can be used to take the edge off of a hangover too, but I’m not so convinced that it’s going to make much difference as alcohol is absorbed rapidly from the gut.”

“With regards to source of activated charcoal, I can’t claim to have studied the scientific literature, but I tend to favour charcoal made from coconut as I would like to believe that it’s a more pure source.”

“It is worth noting that activated charcoal can interfere with the absorption of nutrients and supplements, so it should not be taken with other supplements. More importantly it can also interfere with the absorption of prescription medications.”

If you do want to dabble in the black stuff, for motivations other than poisoning obviously, Botanic Lab Isotonic, £60 for a box of 8 or on sale individually at selected retailers, tastes zingy and refreshing while also packing in a hit of vitamin C, although whether you’ll absorb it or not is chancy thanks to the molecule mop that is activated charcoal. Another way by which to road test its cleansing capacity is to whack a stick of it in your water, or let someone else do it for you by way of Black + Blum Eau Good Water Filter Bottle, £14.95. You’ll see that this sooty business isn’t particularly cheap.