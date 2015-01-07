Christina Hendricks revealed as nice’n easy Brand Ambassador

One of the most iconic red heads on our television screens, you’d forgive us for thinking that Christina Hendricks has always been blessed with a head of beautifully auburn hair . Well, we’ve clearly been mistaken, as the actress was actually born a dark blonde. Who knew? Carrying the colour off effortlessly with ease and confidence, there could therefore be no better star to front nice’n easy’s Shift A Shade campaign than the Emmy-nominated actress.

“I’m so excited about being the new nice’n easy ambassador,” says Hendricks, “It’s a product I’ve been using ever since I went red. I love that the results from nice’n easy are so natural looking; I know it’s going to turn out natural and beautiful and I don’t have to worry about it. People never believe that I do my hair colour myself at home. They say, ‘You don’t do your hair at home by yourself, do you?’ and I always reply and say ‘I honestly do!’”

Originally inspired by Anne of Green Gables as a young girl to make the switch from blonde to red, it was at a shoot for an Italian magazine in the early days of her career where Christina coloured her hair with Clairol hair colour and never looked back - her signature shade that’s proven to be her perfect match from the beginning and throughout 7 series of Mad Men.

The Shift A Shade campaign aims to inspire women to make a hair shade shift to find their true colour. With red being the hair shade of the season, there’s been no better pairing to inspire reaching for the hair dye. Nice’n easy Colour Advisor and celebrity stylist Jonathan Long says, “Shifting a shade doesn’t have to be a scary prospect – do as Christina did and find the shade that is true to you! Nice’n easy have 56 shades in the range so there really is one for everyone to make that change and it will still look natural.

“The fantastic thing about nice’n easy Permanent Colour Crème is that the formulations contain a blend of 3 salon tones and have been tailored to work with shade variations inherently present in your hair, so the colour result is always beautiful, with natural looking tones and highlights.”

And what’s Christina’s colour of choice? Permanent Colour Crème Natural Light Auburn (6R).