Christina Hendricks: the beauty secrets of the newly blonde bombshell

From flame-haired icon to blonde bombshell, the world’s most famous red head has decided to shift a shade and swap her signature red locks for her golden blonde roots.
With the final season of Mad Men set to air next month, a hair colour switch up couldn’t have come at a better time for the nice’n easy ambassador, in order to mark her departure from the award-winning drama and herald the start of a new chapter in her career.
Parting with your go-to shade can seem like a daunting proposition (especially when like Christina, it’s become synonymous with your style), however it could prove to be the perfect antidote should you feel like you’re in need of a bit of a hair makeover.
“I know that a hair colour change can be emotional - some people remember certain times in their life by the people they were with at the time, someone they were dating, or their job, whereas I often relate memories to what colour my hair was at the time,” commented Christina. “My high school job was working in a salon as a shampoo girl, so I was used to seeing people transform themselves with their hair, which is why it has always been significant to me. I can’t wait to help give women the confidence to shift a shade and still look and feel their most amazing.”
We caught up with the actress to talk about her beauty essentials, her top tips for camera-ready confidence and her transformation from red head back to blonde.
GTG: What made you want to shift a shade from your signature red to blonde?
CH: I was actually born blonde, but I hadn’t been blonde for a very long time. I was moving to New York and things were changing so I thought I’d move forward and shift a shade with my hair as I was looking to the future.
GTG: If we were to look inside your makeup bag, what products would we find?
CH: I like Makeup Forever High Definition Cream Blush , £21.95 and I usually have a Lancôme Brow Pencil , £17 and Stila Liquid eyeliner , £13 in there too. I usually have several types of lipstick - I really like NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Red Square , £19 and Dolce & Gabbana lipstick in Cosmopolitan , £25.50. Kevyn Aucoin Lip Colour in Falon , £28 is one of my favourite pinks.
GTG: What would you steal out of your Mad Men character Joan's makeup bag?
CH: Joan’s is very similar to mine, but we use a MAC Gel Eyeliner , £15.50 for her that you apply with a brush. Laura Mercier Baby Lips Lip Colour , £18.50 is the lipstick I wear the most as her.
GTG: Who's your beauty icon and why?
CH: I don’t think I can choose just one because there are so many I admire. I love the way Florence Welch looks and how she expresses herself. Sophia Loren I think is extraordinary and I love Katharine Hepburn. They all have very different styles and are all beautiful women.
GTG: How would you sum up your approach to beauty and wellness in 3 words?
CH: Fun, easy and personal.
GTG: We really admire how you look so confident in your own skin. What are your top tips for feeling your best?
CH: I guess to just recognise we’re all individuals and celebrate what you have and what you bring to the table. That’s what I admire most in other women - how unique and individual they are.
GTG: What's your biggest beauty regret?
CH: I recently found a picture of me in high school where I was wearing acid wash jeans. I don’t know how they found their way into my wardrobe!
GTG: What’s your biggest guilty pleasure?
CH: I just ate a half a bagel with cream cheese. It was so delicious...
GTG: What advice would you give your 17 year old self?
CH: I would say don’t stress out, be yourself and speak your voice.
GTG: And finally, do blondes have more fun?
CH: I’m two days in but I’m having a really good time [laughs]. I’ll let you know...
Christina’s hair dye or choice? Nice’n easy Permanent Colour Crème in Natural Honey Blonde (8G) , £5.99 and she uses nice’n easy ColourSeal Gloss , 99p to maintain her colour at home.
The nice’n easy Shift a Shade advertising campaign featuring Christina’s new blonde hair colour will air in April 2015.
