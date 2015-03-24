Christina Hendricks: the beauty secrets of the newly blonde bombshell

From flame-haired icon to blonde bombshell, the world’s most famous red head has decided to shift a shade and swap her signature red locks for her golden blonde roots. With the final season of Mad Men set to air next month, a hair colour switch up couldn’t have come at a better time for the nice’n easy ambassador, in order to mark her departure from the award-winning drama and herald the start of a new chapter in her career. Parting with your go-to shade can seem like a daunting proposition (especially when like Christina, it’s become synonymous with your style), however it could prove to be the perfect antidote should you feel like you’re in need of a bit of a hair makeover.

“I know that a hair colour change can be emotional - some people remember certain times in their life by the people they were with at the time, someone they were dating, or their job, whereas I often relate memories to what colour my hair was at the time,” commented Christina. “My high school job was working in a salon as a shampoo girl, so I was used to seeing people transform themselves with their hair, which is why it has always been significant to me. I can’t wait to help give women the confidence to shift a shade and still look and feel their most amazing.” We caught up with the actress to talk about her beauty essentials, her top tips for camera-ready confidence and her transformation from red head back to blonde. GTG: What made you want to shift a shade from your signature red to blonde? CH: I was actually born blonde, but I hadn’t been blonde for a very long time. I was moving to New York and things were changing so I thought I’d move forward and shift a shade with my hair as I was looking to the future. GTG: If we were to look inside your makeup bag, what products would we find?