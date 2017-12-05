1 / 11

Christmas Gift Guide: Our top 10 gifts for £30 and under

After something more than a stocking filler but don’t have a fortune to blow up Santa’s chimney? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve edited down ten beauty products and collections that we rate no matter what the season, but some have been dressed up fancily for Christmas and look pretty rockin’. There’s also a restful and thought provoking read thrown in here to encourage some hunkering down by a fireside with tea/ G&T in hand during the frantic festive season (wear a sign with ‘zero interruptions’ around your neck for clarity). Let’s call it Christmas mindfulness. Anyway, here they are in all of their glory…