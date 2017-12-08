Christmas Gift Guide: our top 10 luxury gifts for £100 and over
Having already featured our Christmas gift guides for the best stocking fillers for under £15 , gifts under £30 , presents under £50 and luxe gifts under £75 , we now turn our attention to our most expensive category - those priced £100 and over. And boy, when it comes to showstoppers this year, brands and retailers have really stepped up their games. Here are our top 10 favourites if you’re looking for something extra special or if budget is no object.
Penhaligon’s Halfeti Collection, £169
When it comes to layering this winter, this gift set’s like the cashmere jumper of the scent world. Containing a 100ml eau de parfum and bath & shower gel, it derives its name from the black roses grown on the banks of the Euphrates River, one of the two most defining rivers of Mesopotamia. Fresh but with an edge, Halfeti’s combination of floral and darker notes makes for a multi-sensory cocktail that thanks to this duo, can now be enjoyed both in and out of the shower.
Bobbi Brown Luxe Lip Holiday Set, £99
Okay, so technically this gift set’s £1 shy of the starting price of this particular edit, but come on look at it - we’d have been crazy not to have included it. Housing 10 shades of the brand’s Luxe Lip Colour, each butter textured travel-sized bullet offers both a pop of moisture and colour. From nudes to roses and berries, it has all tastes covered.
Victoria Beckham Collection Trousse de Maquillage Noir Makeup Kit, £550
For £550, you’d expect something rather special to be included in this kit and that it is, courtesy of its centrepiece - a limited edition Victoria Beckham black leather makeup bag. Plus, it’s filled with six signature products from the Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder AW 2017 makeup collection - a Morning Aura Illuminating Creme, Skin Perfecting Powder, Highlighter in Modern Mercury, Lip Pencil and Matte Lipstick in Victoria and a Lip Gloss in Desert Heat. It’s as much of a treat outside as it is inside.
By Terry Limited Edition Preciosity Beauty Set, £395
A limited edition box of beauty trinkets, this gilded gift set has ‘Showstopper’ written all over it. A double decked assortment of rose-infused skincare and eye-catching makeup, goodies include blushers, an eyeshadow palette, hand cream, face cream and kohl eyeliners (to name but a few).
GloPRO Limited Edition Rose Gold Microneedling Regeneration Tool, £249
The original GloPRO made a lasting impression on GTG contributor, Jane Druker, when she reviewed it for us earlier in the year. And now, its follow-up has arrived - same tech but a different suit, a rose gold edition just in time for Christmas. Using a mixture of LED light therapy and roller ball stimulation to encourage cell regeneration for smoother, firmer skin, it’s an interesting piece of beauty tech. No wonder microneedling’s created quite the buzz in the beauty industry this year.
Tory Sport Printed Stretch-Tactel Leggings, £110
Lightweight, soft and stretchy, these leggings are up there amongst the most comfortable I’ve tried. Great fitting and sweat wicking, they offer great support from stomach to ankles without being rigid and their handy back zipped pocket comes in especially handy for storing keys and change when out for a morning run. Available in navy and black , they’re a stylish staple for anyone’s workout wardrobe.
Sisley Sisleya L’Integral Anti-Age Prestige Ridoki Box, £436
Containing a 50ml pot of Sisleya L’Integral Anti-Age, Anti-Age Eye and Lip Contour Cream and a limited edition Ridoki massage tool, this high end collection of skin treats and tools offers a triple threat of products for fending off the signs of fatigue. Enclosed in a petal pick lacquer box, the cool tip massage tool included helps to prep and soothe skin before product application to boost circulation and reduce puffiness too.
Jo Malone London House of Jo Malone Fragrance Gift Set, £136
The ultimate pampering edit of top to toe Jo Malone London hero products, this covetable cupboard is on many of our Christmas wish-lists this year. Featuring a Pomegranate Noir Bath Oil, Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne, Nectarine Blossom & Honey Body Creme, Lime Basil & Mandarin Body Wash and Geranium & Walnut Body Scrub, it’s the stuff of bath and body care dreams. If you choose to buy it in-store though, may we suggest popping down to Jo Malone London’s Regent Street boutique or Sloane Street boutiques...with each sale, you’ll be able to also purchase this year’s Jo Malone London Christmas Wreath for £95. Designed by Jonathan Saunders, it’s wrapped in colourful lights and a statement size bow - your door will be the best dressed on the block.
Charlotte Tilbury The Rebel Makeup Look Gift Set, £165
A makeup masterclass in a box, this comprehensive kit of eye, cheek and lip essentials contains all the tools needed to create the perfect CT face. Containing a green hued eyeshadow quad, Rock ‘n’ Kohl Eyeliner in Bedroom Black, Full Fat Lashes Mascara in Glossy Black, Cheek to Chic Blusher in First Love, Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Iconic Nude, Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria and Lip Lustre Lip Gloss in Hall of Fame, it's certain to delight even the hardest to shop for.
T3 Haircare Whirl Trio, £199
Cheaper and easier to carry than 3 separate tongs, this versatile hair tool makes for a great gift for those always on the quest for curls (*raises hand*). Containing 3 interchangeable, tourmaline-infused ceramic barrels (1, 1.25-1.75 tapered and 1.5 inches), it provides a range of different styles at your fingertips from waves to glossy ringlets.
Some of the content in this article has been sponsored by participating brands. All views are our own.
