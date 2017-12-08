Christmas Gift Guide: our top 10 luxury gifts for £100 and over

11 / 11

T3 Haircare Whirl Trio, £199

Cheaper and easier to carry than 3 separate tongs, this versatile hair tool makes for a great gift for those always on the quest for curls (*raises hand*). Containing 3 interchangeable, tourmaline-infused ceramic barrels (1, 1.25-1.75 tapered and 1.5 inches), it provides a range of different styles at your fingertips from waves to glossy ringlets.

Some of the content in this article has been sponsored by participating brands. All views are our own.