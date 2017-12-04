Christmas gift guide: our top 10 stocking fillers priced £15 and under
Our top 10 Christmas gift ideas priced £15 and under
Christmas present shopping can be extremely taxing on our physical, mental and financial resources. So to help take some of the stress out of your search, we’ve compiled our ultimate edit of beauty and wellness buys under £15 that are certain to put a smile on any recipient’s face. From eyeshadow palettes to lip kits and festive gift sets, here are our top 10 picks.
Topshop Beauty Limited Edition Mini Lip Bullet Trio, £12.50
Featuring the matte Craft and dewy finish Slumber and Succumb, this high pigment lip kit offers a shade to suit any occasion and any sized handbag. Perfect for a spot of self-gifting too.
Clinique Eye Ornament Makeup Gift Set, £13
Clinique’s Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm is a favourite in the GTG office working well for both sensitive and combination skin types. A restock of our supplies is always welcome, but this kit takes that one step further by also including one of our favourite mascaras too - High Impact. Enclosed in a prism shaped box, it’s as welcome on our tree as it is underneath it.
Philip Kingsley Polished Perfection Gift Set, £10
The contents of this Christmas cracker definitely beat those of more traditional versions. Featuring a 40ml Elasticizer and 20ml PK Prep Polishing Balm, it tackles brittleness and frizz respectively to bring some much needed nourishment to party season hair.
The Little Book of Lykke: The Danish Search for the World’s Happiest People, £4.99
‘Lykke’ roughly translates as happiness and good fortune in Danish and this book on the subject, (written by Meik Weiking, the author of the bestselling The Little Book of Hygge ), provides a compilation of tips from around the world on how best to inject some joy back into our lives. Come ‘Blue Monday,’ we’re sure it’ll be extremely useful.
Vichy Mini Mineral Masks Kit, £14
From multi-masking to changing products to suit the seasons, these mini volcanic mineral masks have all bases covered to make shopping for skincare easier than ever. Containing a hydrating mask, a double peel glow mask and a purifying clay mask, it appeals to dry, combination and oily skin types alike.
Clipper Snore & Peace Gift Caddy, £10
Everyone loves a good cup of tea and a good night’s sleep and this gift idea addresses both. Filled with 30 tea bags infused with chamomile, lemon balm and lavender, it serves as a warming night time treat.
Bronnley Apple & Cinnamon Soap Bauble, £6.50
This festive bauble is both a treat inside and out thanks to its cocktail of moisturising ingredients (sweet almond oil and shea butter) and packaging decorated with famous Bronnley archive imagery from the 1930s. No wonder bars of soap are seeing a mass resurgence as of late.
MakeUp Revolution MySign Eyeshadow Palettes, £6
Inspired by the 12 zodiac signs, these palettes are certain to appeal to both astrology and beauty fans alike. Containing 15 matte and metallic shades, they’re separated into Fire, Earth, Air and Water variations and contain shade line-ups that cover nudes, pastels and unexpected pops of colour very well indeed.
Kikki.k Set of 12 Inspirational Quote Cards, £12
The fact that #qotd provides nearly 12 million post results on Instagram illustrates the power of words (especially interesting considering that that’s on an image sharing platform!). However, if you’re sick of seeing them on a screen, these gold foil gilded cards provide a tangible alternative. I actually have a set on my desk and they never fail to make me smile.
Pixi Holiday Glow Tonic, £10
This bestselling exfoliator’s acquired a devoted following for its glow-boosting abilities over the years. Containing 5% glycolic acid, aloe vera, ginseng and botanical extracts, it helps to slough off dead skin cells and refine skin texture for an effective weekly treatment that leaves dull looking complexions looking much brighter.
