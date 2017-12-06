Christmas Gift Guide: the £75 and under beauty and fitness edit

11 / 11

Sweaty Betty All Sport Backpack, £75

If your giftee lugs their gym kit around in a bag for life, there’s nothing wrong with that, but a sleek upgrade could make all the difference to their back health/ organisation prowess. The sturdy scuba fabric of this particular model ticks both the functional and stylish boxes, while the understated rose gold zips hide streamlined pockets for house keys etc. There’s also a yoga mat strap, and it looks pretty chic going about daily life too. Want.

