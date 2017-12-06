Christmas Gift Guide: the £75 and under beauty and fitness edit
1 / 11
Christmas Gift Guide: the £75 and under beauty and fitness edit
If you’ve got a few funds, there’s skincare, makeup and fitness gold to be had in the beauty and wellbeing halls of the internet. From Meghan Markle’s favourite hair products (boxed up all fancy) to a glittery pouch of genius from Pat McGrath Labs, there’s everything from the practical to the razzle dazzle in this Christmas list. Dive on in and have fun.
2 / 11
Murad Joyful and Radiant Gift Collection, £65
Far preferable to finding a clementine stashed in your stocking, this vitamin C rich range includes a full sized Essential C Cleanser, half sized Advanced Active Radiance Serum (a little goes a long way) and full sized ever popular Essential C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 for a belt and braces approach to cleansing, brightening and protection from pigmentation and environmental damage. Akin to a shot of Berocca for skin during the Christmas holidays and beyond, but far more enjoyable.
3 / 11
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Body Boom Set, £52
Speaking of all things bright and energising, sometimes a blast of sunshiney scent in the bleak midwinter is the exact mood booster that’s required, and when it comes with a side-order of hydrating cupuaçu butter to deliver smooth and silky limbs and bums, all the better. Both the Brazilian 4-Play Moisturising Shower Cream Gel and Bum Bum Cream (that’s ‘bum’ pronounced ‘boom’ to us Brits) smell like pistachio-caramel (insane), and combined with the creamy textures they’re basically exotic smoothies for your skin (not edible). The next best thing to Rio mini break.
4 / 11
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01, £72
Some fragrances are just so across the board delicious and different (see above) that they hook everyone in, woman, man or just any human really, and the legendary Molecule 01 is one of the them. Liberty’s best selling fragrance, it’s based around one note and one note only (hence the 01), that supposedly tailors its exact makeup to the wearer. Said note is synthetic, so more unusual than many plant extract perfumes you’ll be used to wearing, and actually there’s a high chance that you may not even be able to smell it if you try it on yourself, but bystanders will let you know about it- it’s one of the most complimented of the fragrances worn in this office without a doubt. A mysterious gift, sure, but one that will grow on the wearer.
5 / 11
Oribe Dry Styling Collection, £59
On the subject of captivating scents, this Oribe duo deliver on long-lasting fragrance factor alone, but it’s in creating gorgeously piecey, tousled lengths and natural looking volume that they really come to the fore. Texturising Spray is Meghan Markle’s styling product of choice , so expect oomph, shine and definition that looks anything but try hard. Gold Lust Dry Shampoo is the queen of grease-eliminating hair elixirs, with ultra fine oil mopping powders and bamboo and rice silk for sheen and softness. It’s the classiest way to carry off being unwashed.
6 / 11
Diptyque Baies, Roses and Figuier Candle Set, £65
Christmas candles are inherently cosy and mood-enhancing (see our upcoming Christmas candle Gloss Report for reviews of this year’s offerings), but there’s only so much cinnamon and clove one household can take come January. These three Diptyque classics on the other hand will conjure up warmth and the lingering scent of fig, blackberry and fresh cut flowers for months to come- the 70g jars are bigger than your average ‘minis’, and the glasses make for beautiful brush holders long after the flames have gone out.
7 / 11
Hourglass Limited Edition Ambient Metallic Strobe Lighting Palette, £59
From a candlelit glow to a highlighter induced one, this gleamy palette combines three pans of pale gold, rose gold and soft pink to sculpt and enhance everything from cheekbones to lids to collarbones, melting into skin to create a believable sheen. Apply dry with a tapered brush for subtle definition, or dab on wet with a sponge for a more prominent yet blurred out luminosity. Powder texture is pure velvet, and there’s no chunky glitter to be seen. Which can’t be said of the next gift pick…
8 / 11
Pat McGrath Labs Metalmorphosis 005 Eye Kit in Bronze, £55
Honoured as one of the UK’s greatest creative forces in beauty and fashion at this week’s British Fashion Council Awards, Pat McGrath MBE is leading the field in terms of inspiring, innovative makeup that pops on every skin tone. The eye-catching multi-effect eye kit is a prime example of her inventiveness at work- the bronze pigment and cream shadows are alluring worn alone, but can be blended with the enclosed mixing liquid to create a myriad of metallic effects, finished off with a glossy black dual ended liner for ultimate precision and definition- there’s a slanted and pointy end depending on the look you’re going for. It’s basically the holy grail of glitter and glimmer for makeup maniacs.
9 / 11
Eyeko Mascara Wardrobe, £75
The next best thing to a walk-in wardrobe: a mascara wardrobe. The very important looking black box opens to reveal a line up of Eyeko’s six most popular mascaras, from a curling formula to volumising lash ‘fattener’ to a waterproof number designed with sporting activities in mind. Basically, there’s a mascara for all occasions that should keep the recipient in positive mascara stock for the year to come. I’m dropping huge hints for this one.
10 / 11
Zoeva Aristo Collection Box, £68
From one opulent gift box to another, this vintage black and gold art deco-esque set combines an earth and natural element inspired eyeshadow palette with a blusher palette modelled around a Greek goddess’ bountiful harvest and a five piece makeup brush pouch to round off the extravagance. The blusher palette in particular would suit dark skins down to the ground, but the intense pigment payoff of the matte and metallic shadows and cheek colour is a sight to behold on all skin tones, plus the universal highlighter comes in handy across the board. I won’t harp on about the brushes as we’ve already established that Zoeva tools are affordably awesome , but it goes without saying that, all things considered, this is a set to treasure.
11 / 11
Sweaty Betty All Sport Backpack, £75
If your giftee lugs their gym kit around in a bag for life, there’s nothing wrong with that, but a sleek upgrade could make all the difference to their back health/ organisation prowess. The sturdy scuba fabric of this particular model ticks both the functional and stylish boxes, while the understated rose gold zips hide streamlined pockets for house keys etc. There’s also a yoga mat strap, and it looks pretty chic going about daily life too. Want.
Some of the content in this article has been sponsored by participating brands. All views are our own.
Can’t stretch to a £75 budget? Check our under £50 beauty gift list for less spendy ideas
More Gloss