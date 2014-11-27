Christmas Gift Ideas: the best buys for a fashionista
1 / 11
Christmas Gift Ideas: the best buys for your fashionista friend
She’s got a closet full of clothes and endless pairs of shoes, making the fashion-forward girl in your life a pretty tricky person to shop for. Don’t fret however, as the Glossy Posse have been hard at work rifling through shelves and scanning shop floors to bring you our edit of the top ten best gifts for your fashionista friend.
From designer beauty palettes to vintage vanity cases we’ve got every angle covered to ensure she’s kept super stylish and band on trend this Christmas.
Image: Catwalking.com
2 / 11
Burberry Beauty Lipstick in Oxblood, £23
Modelled and loved by fashion darlings such as Cara delevingne and Emma Watson, you can never go wrong with a little bit of Burberry beauty.
In the perfect shade of deep burgundy red, this Oxblood lipstick is a thing of beauty and a must-have addition to your winter makeup stash. Packaged within a limited edition chic gold casing the formula is expertly blended with moisturizing emollients and wild rose extract that work to give a long-lasting, hydrating finish that any London ‘it’ girl could only dream of.
Buy online here
3 / 11
Christian Louboutin The Noirs in Zermadame, £36
As part of the ‘Noir Collection’ of Christian Louboutin nail polishes, this beautifully rich emerald green varnish would make the perfect addition to any fashionistas beauty bag.
Perfectly packaged within a nude gift box this polish comes with a custom-designed, patented triangular brush that works to pick up just the right amount of formula, without air bubbles, to deliver flawless, chip-resistant coverage. Highly pigmented and super glossy finish, just a couple of coats of this beauty is almost akin to 20 coats of anything else.
Buy online here
4 / 11
Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate, £56
Chisel out supermodel worthy cheekbones with a little help from the master of makeup himself, Tom Ford.
Hailed for its ability to dramatically alter and enhance features, this duet of highlighting and shading creams may look a little scary, but in practise is as simple to use as paint by numbers. apply the super–sheer, white shade to highlight and draw light onto the skin to brighten and lift the face. Following this he dark can be used to invisibly define and contour, leaving you with a picture perfect finish.
Buy online here
5 / 11
Neom Organics Jenny Packham Candle, £80
Not just an expert at creating stunning runway designs, Jenny Packham has now turned her hand to heavenly home scents and teamed up with Neom Organics to produce luxury aromatherapy products.
Hand-poured in England, this limited-edition candle is fragranced with warming Rosewood, relaxing lavender and uplifting notes of exotic Jasmine, which work to create a truly therapeutic scent. Beautifully encased within a 1940s Film Noir inspired pot, which features an opulent 18-karat gold guilding, this candle is both a sensual and a visual dream.
Buy online here
6 / 11
Frederic Malle Portrait Of A Lady, £145
In celebration of their 5th anniversary of the Editions de Parfums at Liberty, the legendary perfumer has created a limited edition collection linking classic Frederic Malle fragrances to iconic prints from the Liberty archive.
Conceived and created by Dominique Ropion, this beautifully baroque perfume is named after the Victorian Era novel written by Henry James, which tells the bewitching story of a passionate and spirited young woman, Isabel Archer. A heady mix of roses and spices, this smoky scent combines notes of cinnamon and sandalwood, while a touch of patchouli - a nod to the Victorian fascination with the East - gives it an exotic flair.
Buy online here
7 / 11
Le Metier De Beaute Fashion Eye Collection Palette, £115
Containing eight customizable shades this pretty palette is sure to please any lady with an eye for beauty and penchant for the finer things in life.
A dazzling selection of matte and shimmer shadows, these powders are both easily buildable and intensely pigmented. Users can choose between a sparkling selection of rose champagnes, peach tints and neutral creams to create any number of different beauty looks from daytime chic to dramatic and demure - any look is possible with this palette at your fingertips.
Buy online here
8 / 11
GHD Rose Gold Styler Gift Set, £130
As perhaps the most exciting item to arrive into GTG HQ of late, we’re totally obsessed with these uber cool rose gold straighteners and are more than positive any beauty loving recipient would be too.
Uplifting a day-to-day hair item to a near enough fashion accessory, this GHD gift set comes complete with two clips, a rose gold trimmed rollout heat-proof mat and of course the unrivalled straightening irons themselves. With the ability to create curls, waves, flicks and sleek styles, we’re pretty sure once you get hold of these beauties you’ll never look at another hair styler again.
Buy online here
9 / 11
Rosantica Apache Set of Two Pearl Gold-Dipped Pearl Hair Slides, £140
Encourage her to decorate her do with this pair of 1920s style embellished hair slides that ensure a gorgeous Gatsby look.
Handmade by Italian artisans, these Rosantica's leaf designs are gold dipped and delicately decorated with freshwater pearls for a totally lavish look. Clipping easily into loose or up-done hair, these accessories are the quickest and chicest way to add some extra glamour to winter waves or a simple chignon
Buy online here
10 / 11
Liberty Nike Trainer Collaboration, £115
Leading the way as the ultimate blend of fashion and footwear, what could possibly be cooler than a pair of the latest edition Nike and Liberty London custom-print trainers? (Nothing, just in case you were wondering).
In celebration of their tenth collection together, Nike has given the archive Liberty print a modern makeover by applying a contemporary pattern of bright polka dots over the season’s classic Liberty floral artwork. Entitled ‘Belmont Ivy’, the trainers depict a beautiful botanical design that’s available in both a black and burgundy shade. Be sure to jump on these fast though - something this stylish never sticks around for too long...
Buy online here
11 / 11
Globetrotter Candy Visits The Zoo Vanity Case, £500
Yes, we know, this trunk is a little on the pricey side - but quite frankly, have you ever seen a more charming vintage vanity case, because we certainly havent.
Created as a limited edition design, this Candy Pink case contains a special ‘Queue for the Zoo’ liberty lining and an array of trays and compartments perfect for storing trinkets and beauty keepsakes. Hand crafted from Hot Pink vulcanised fibreboard, with a rich Burgundy leather trim and a Chrome hardware finish this case is sure to stand the test of time..
In fact it’s probably worth mentioning that back in 1912 Globe-Trotter undertook a strength test on one of their trunks at the Zoological Gardens, Hamburg and it successfully bore the weight of a 1-ton elephant - so you’re really getting a bang for your buck with this purchase.
Buy online here
More Gloss