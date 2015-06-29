Colour Chameleons: The 12 best celebrity hair dye moments

2 / 11

Emma Stone

Although we’ve come to know her as a redhead, Emma Stone is in fact naturally a dark blonde and it wasn’t until her breakout role in Superbad in 2007 that she joined camp red under instruction from director Judd Apatow. Subsequently, it was quite the shock when the actress went back to her roots and embraced platinum blonde for her part in The Amazing Spiderman Man in 2012. Talking about the dramatic change in an interview with InStyle the star said: “Blondes do have more fun! But sometimes I look in the mirror and still feel like I'm wearing a wig."