Could ghd’s new hair crimper be this year’s hottest tool?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 July 2017
ghd-6

The ghd Contour is set to hit shelves in October - but for a limited time only. Here’s the lowdown on the brand’s exciting new launch

Is crimping making a comeback? If ghd’s latest launch is anything to go by, the cult 80’s hairstyle could be set for a resurgence in a big way.

Joining the likes of the brand’s bestselling straighteners, Curve curling tongs and frizz-fighting hairdryers (including its sellout Christmas travel version), the limited edition ghd Contour looks primed to follow in its predecessors’ highly successful footsteps. Designed to add texture, shape and volume to any look, the trend-led tool takes inspiration from the 80s-esque styles seen on the AW17 catwalks. However, this isn’t crimping as we’ve come to know it. “It’s now a lot softer and more subtle than it used to be, and it’s certainly more wearable,” says hair stylist and ghd Global ambassador, Adam Reed . His advice? “Bring the trend up-to-date by avoiding crimping all of your hair,” he says. “Instead, experiment with different sections for a dual texture effect.”

Featuring advanced ceramic heat technology and multi-dimensional plates, it can be used to add a twist to loose lengths and updos alike. From creating standalone crimped panels to backcomb-free volume and textured pony tails, it adds depth and dimension to a variety of different looks. With a range of possibilities to experiment with, making crimping contemporary has never been easier.

The ghd Contour will be available from October 2017 at RRP £95 in premium salons and retailers and ghdhair.com.

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

15 wedding hairstyles for every length


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More