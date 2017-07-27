Could ghd’s new hair crimper be this year’s hottest tool?

Is crimping making a comeback? If ghd’s latest launch is anything to go by, the cult 80’s hairstyle could be set for a resurgence in a big way.

Joining the likes of the brand’s bestselling straighteners, Curve curling tongs and frizz-fighting hairdryers (including its sellout Christmas travel version), the limited edition ghd Contour looks primed to follow in its predecessors’ highly successful footsteps. Designed to add texture, shape and volume to any look, the trend-led tool takes inspiration from the 80s-esque styles seen on the AW17 catwalks. However, this isn’t crimping as we’ve come to know it. “It’s now a lot softer and more subtle than it used to be, and it’s certainly more wearable,” says hair stylist and ghd Global ambassador, Adam Reed . His advice? “Bring the trend up-to-date by avoiding crimping all of your hair,” he says. “Instead, experiment with different sections for a dual texture effect.”