Curly hair highlights: 3 curl specific colour techniques to know before your next salon visit

If you search up ‘highlights’ on Google images or Pinterest, you’re met with endless pictures of swishy straight hair – undeniably beautiful, but if you're a curly girl looking for inspiration for your next colour appointment, it leaves you short-changed. It's much easier to show highlights on straight or beach waved hair, but on curls, which don't catch the light in the same way, it's an altogether different scenario.

“When you colour curly or coily hair, you can’t do it in the same way as you colour straight hair because the colour can get lost or ends up in the wrong place once your curls do their thing”, says Nicole Iroh, creative ambassador for hair salon chain Headmasters.

Zoe Irwin, colour trend expert for Wella Professional agrees: "Curly hair has different movement to straight hair; some curls are smaller than others and so colouring curly hair requires different techniques."

Your colourist will need to look at the curl pattern to see where to lighten and contour your curls, she says. Curls don't catch the light in the same way that straight hair does and so it needs an expert eye to add in a natural highlighted look. "Unlike straight hair, where you can get lots of shine, the way that the coils bend means they cannot reflect light, so you need to add this into the hair when colouring."

With straight hair colour often begins at the root, but this is a no-no when it comes to curls. "Placing colour close to the roots on straight hair can help to reflect and enhance shine, whereas on curly hair it can make it look dry," says Gareth Williams, senior commercial colourist at London hair destination Salon 64.

How should you check that your colourist is experienced in curly hair? Ask if they colour freehand. "The best colouring techniques for curly hair is freehand as we can visually check the shape of the curl and pick out areas in which we wish to enhance," adds Gareth.

For those of us with curly hair, no matter the curl type , we need specific colouring techniques to make the most of our ringlets and coils. Here are the curly hair highlight techniques to know ahead of your hair appointment.

To bring out the shape of very curly of coily hair: curl clouding