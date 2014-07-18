The new fashion-forward straighteners

As the elite provider of top-class tools, ghd has been our haircare hero for as long as we can remember - ever since our first use with the classic straightening tongs we’ve been hooked on the super sleek styles it creates.

So, imagine our excitement when we discovered that the award winning original ghd ceramic straighteners were receiving a fashion-forward makeover.

Inspired by the recent tropical catwalk trends, the Sunset Styler is available in graduated colours of tropical turquoise and shimmering pinks that transform the ghd V gold classic styler into the ultimate tool for fabulously fashionable hair.

Allowing for creative flare, these straighteners offer a variety of designs, from poker straight to wavy, tousled tresses, whilst the contrasting black plates use advanced ceramic heat technology for enhanced shine. Pretty and practical, they’re the perfect accessory for your dressing table.

ghd V Sunset Professional Stylers, £129, are available from Lookfantastic.com