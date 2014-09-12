London Fashion Week SS15 - Day 1

Makeup : Inspired by a deep sea aquatic blue, the eyes were the main focus of the look created by Lucy Burt for MAC Cosmetics. Cool, lived-in with the perfect pop of colour, navy and blues were the eyeliner colours of choice. MAC Technakohl Auto-De-Blu and Fluidline in Deep Blue Sea were layered up to create a smudged wing. Technakohl in Snowed In (out in December) was buffed into the inner corners. A couple of coats of blue mascara was applied to finish for added depth. The healthy glow to the skin was achieved using MAC Must-Have Melon with Seasonally Peach applied to lips from the MAC SS15 Trend Forecast Palette. Nails: Nail art at its most feminine and delicate, nail technician Ami Streets for Orly took inspiration from the collection's floral print and used pieces of black dry flowers on models' nails. Orly Frosting nail polish from the brand's SS15 Sugar High Collection was used as a base - a range inspired by cupcakes and a children's desserts.

Hair: Nonchalance was the inspiration behind the updo created by Hailey Brisker for L'Oréal Professionnel - think trying to tie your hair up in a rush, and reaching for your nearest pair of tights when you can't find a hairband. Calling to mind crisp, clean autumnal mornings where you just wash your hair and go, the team applied Liss Control to models' hair and then blasted it with a hairdryer, using a Mason Pearson hairbrush. A blusher brush was laden with Tecni Art Pli and used to distribute product from front to back to tame flyaways. After securing into a ponytail, it was roughly doubled up into a horseshoe, pushed into the base of the neck and held in place with elastic. A small amount of L'Oreal Professionnel Infinium was used to finish. Fabric from the SS15 collection was used to provide a unique touch of off-duty polish.

Bora Aksu

Makeup: Makeup artist Yin Lee for MAC Cosmetics combined full flutter lashes with rosy cheeks, bright lips and taupe eye makeup for a feminine, elegantly sculpted look that complemented the fairy tale inspired collection. Pretty, but powerful at the same time, the look was fresh yet chic to provide ample inspiration for a perfect day to night look to bookmark before next spring.

Hair: Tough, slick and cool, the team at KMS California took a modern take on the traditional ponytail by wrapping black elastic around it from the top to three quarters down. For volume, ADDVolume Volumizing Spray was applied to damp hair. It was then blow-dried to create second-day-old texture. After dividing models' hair into a deep side part, a soft side pony was secured into place on the heavier side of the parting with a band positioned underneath the ear. Black elastic was then used to add a edgy final touch.

Daks

Makeup: Maria Comparetto for MAC Cosmetics created a look inspired by Grace Kelly with a nod to the 50s. Complementing the muted metallic collection, the skin was made dewy using the new MAC Pearl Varnish as a gloss highlighter and at the corners of the eyes. MAC Mineralise Foundation was blended with Care Blend Essential Oil to give the face a fresh appearance, and a tick of Faux Number eyeliner in the corners of the eyes gave a hint of the 50s inspired theme without being overpowering. The same liner was used under the eye, but blended to give a hint of shadow and a more smokey eye effect. Maria added MAC's new shimmer lip gloss to the top of the cupid's bow to highlight, and finished the look with an eyeshadow palette in metallic shades plus MAC Strobe Cream and Care Essential Oil to sculpt and highlight the cheekbones.

Hair: Head stylist Luke Hersheson for L'Oréal Professionnel created an updo with a difference. Up at the back with a hint of a quiff on top, the style harks back to the 50s' Teddy Boy quiff with a rounded top and masculine edge. Lots of Tecni Art Mousse by L'Oréal Professionnel was used to provide a nesty texture, backcombing the front into a square boyish shape for a modern edge. At the back, the hair was secured in place but in a way that didn't look like any specific style and fixed with a generous application of L'Oréal Professionnel Tecni Art Air Fix Spray.

Nails: For the nails, Keri Blair at MAC created a cosmo-chic look using a custom made nail polish using MAC Discotheque and Girl Trouble. A clear top coat was added to make it more sheer. This created a silver-lilac shimmer suspension effect. One coat was applied to models' nails and toes.

Jean-Pierre Braganza

Makeup: Headed up by the legendary Terry Barber, the makeup look was 1960s beauties meets biker rock chicks. Imagining Mod London 'it' girls heading off to California to hook up with Hells Angels biker boys, the eyes were given a 60s style jumbo top line, created using MAC Pro Black Creme Liner that was applied in a straight, graphic shape but left slightly rough and ready around the edges. MAC Pro Pure White Paintstick with MAC Pro Platinum Pigment was then used to contour the lid whilst their No#1 lashes were used for a full and dramatic lash line. To prevent the look becoming too 'costumey', both the face and body were kept fresh and clean with just a smattering of sun-kissed freckles and a touch of Taupe blush to contour. The lips were kept natural and and healthy with a lick of Yash Lipstick which was finished with a dusting of MAC Pro Invisible Powder to keep them modern and matte.



Hair: Led by hair stylist Indira Schauwecker for Toni & Guy, the inspiration behind the hair at Jean Pierre Braganza was hippie meets Brit biker girl. Simple, long locks were given a rock chick makeover by creating a strong, deep and bold side parting using both a water spray and Label M hairspray. The hair was then blitzed with a Label M Blow Out spray before ends were lightly tonged and teased to create loose, soft and feminine waves. Dishevelled and lived-in, these girls were badass with a boho edge.



Nails: No polish or coating on nails, completely natural.

Amanda Wakeley

Makeup and skin: Skin was given a warm-toned, glossy tan that left it luminous and radiant thanks to the supremely skilled and brilliantly talented James Harknett for Sienna X using Sienna X's Professional 8% Formula spray tan (he's a Get The Gloss Expert by the way...) Makeup was healthy and understated, complete with defined, thick, natural-looking brows.

Hair: The perfect accompaniment to the collection's more tailored approach to sports luxe chic, wet-look hair was the hairstyle to look out for at the show. Hair was slick at the front, dry at the back.

Nails: If you thought high definition was reserved to your television or HD Brows, think again, as there's a new phenomenon on its way next SS15 and it comes courtesy of the HD nails seen at Amanda Wakeley. The key product used by Ami Streets for Orly? Orly BB Crème Nail Polish. Toes were given a slick of the neon orange coral Melt Your Popsicle to bring out the colour of a statement bag in the collection.

PPQ

Makeup: Combining a mixture of early 1990s new age silver and 1960s mod rock makeup, the beauty look at PPQ was a modern take on disco ball beauty. With a particular focus on the eyes, an intense, vibrant look was created by blending the Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Eyes Palette in DR2 Mon Smoky, with the Lancôme Éclat Miracle Illuminating Serum to create a dewy, smokey lid. Skin was left as a clear blank canvas with no contouring, while lips were given a lick of pink holographic lipgloss that sparkled and moved with the light. Shiny, metallic and glittery, the finished look was modern millenium and quite frankly, we adored it.

Hair: Casting visions of cosmic princesses in galaxies far away, the hair was kept super sleek and straight with a 'modern glitter tiara' created down the centre of the parting. To create the smooth locks both Label M Blow Out Spray and Hairspray were used to flatten and shape, while straightening irons were used to tame flyaways for an elegant, polished finish. After creating a clean, crisp centre parting, Label M hair gel was then mixed with silver glitter to create the most mindbogglingly beautiful paste we've ever seen, and painted down the middle, revealing a glitterball effect. Whilst the complete look might not quite make it into your SS15 regime, we're sure the chunky sparkles and modern metallics will become a trend not just reserved for the festive season.

Nails: What polish perfectly complements sparkling, glittery makeup? Sparkling, glittery polish of course - just one coat though, in order for the nails to retain some elegance. Working to mirror and accentuate the hair, they were a fun and frivolous addition to the overall cosmic chic look.

Christopher Raeburn

Nails: Inspired by 'real, urban girls', nails had a relaxed look with just two coats on hands and feet of Essie's Prima Ballerina - colour wasn't completely solid and fingernails were short and shaped into tidy ovals.



Makeup: The makeup look here was all about new energy, inspired by Christopher Raeburn's collection theme of the freedom of flight. To create the look they applied lots of feather light layers of product, focused on the eye to give radiance. MAC Face and Body Foundation was applied on the face, before using the browns from the spring forecast palette mixed with a top gloss oil for a stunning dewy finish. MAC's Lightly Tauped Eye Gloss was then applied to the eyes and cheeks directly before the models hit the catwalk for a final flush of natural glow.



Hair: Created by Mark Trinder, Art Director at Charles Worthington, the hair for the show embraced effortless chic, with lived-in organic texture rather than a 'just stepped out of the salon' look. Using Charles Worthington products including salt spray, texture spray and elixir oil together with the ghd Curve, Mark called the look 'tousled luxe'. Rather than curling, Mark used the ghds to bend and flex the hair along with salt spray to add texture, while leaving some ends straight. To finish, some hair was tucked behind the ears, and smoothed down just before catwalk.