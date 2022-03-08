This ‘dial up’ hairspray gives low, medium and strong hold all at once

Anna Hunter 17 November 2018
hairspray-3-ways

Just adjust the nozzle to high, medium or low and off you go. From beach waves to tight braids, this ‘three way’ hairspray is a nifty invention that also happens to smell awesome

If you’re a hairspray user, you’ll know that not all cans are made equal. Get the strong stuff and you can end up freezing your ‘supposed to be nonchalant’ loose waves so that they’re stuck fast, but spray a lighter formulation to keep a neat updo in place and it can be a flop, quite literally. No one wants multiple enormous canisters cluttering up their bathroom shelfie situation either. As if by magic, enter the rather ingenious dial operated  Design. Me Hold Me Hairspray , £13.96 for 330ml, with a turning nozzle that allows you to tailor your hairspray effect to every hair whim, with added UV protection and a non-sticky formula no matter which way you spray.

A little like a beauty thermostat, nudging the nozzle to ‘L’ results in a gentle, light mist, ‘M’ is a stronger flow and ‘L’ is more of a high intensity blast, meaning that you can easily control the amount of product used day to day. The formula leaves hair soft and with touchable texture and it smells pleasingly vanilla-y rather than overly alcoholic or headache inducing. I can also report that it’s easy to brush out without leaving flaky hairspray dandruff behind.

All in all, it’s a hairy novelty I’m won over by, but I’d clean the nozzle regularly to avoid it getting stuck thus defeating the point of the adjustable dial situation. Also, just to be clear, the ‘hold’ setting relates to the speed and volume at which the product is sprayed onto the hair rather than a miraculously transformative formula within the bottle - this may be futuristic in design but it’s not wizardry.

Design. Me Hold Me Hairspray, £13.96 for 330ml,  buy it now

Follow Anna on  Twitter  and  Instagram


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

15 wedding hairstyles for every length


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More