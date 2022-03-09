Desktop Delving: Alessandra Steinherr, Beauty Director at Glamour

Ayesha Muttucumaru 5 March 2016
alessandra-1
Instagram @alexsteinherr

What does the GLAMOUR-ous beauty expert have downloaded on her phone, saved in her bookmark bar and open on her desktop? We found out

When it comes to beauty experts, Alessandra Steinherr  is one of the most respected names in the business. As Beauty Director at GLAMOUR Magazine, her love of the industry combined with her relatable advice and social media savvy has not only earned her a whole host of fans through print, but has also reached a whole new generation of digitally astute beauty enthusiasts too.

Balancing the worlds of both types of media with supreme skill and follower-gaining effect, what are the tech and work essentials that she can’t live without? We caught up with the beauty boss to sneak a peek into her smartphone, desk and desktop favourites.

GTG: What app/s can you not live without?

AS: Instagram/Snapchat/the Weather – because I travel so much, and Receipt Bank to keep my expenses in order.

GTG: What’s in your bookmark bar?

AS: WWD, Net-A-Porter, The New York Times and Refinery29.

MORE GLOSS: How 6 successful women start their days right

GTG: What’s on your desk?

AS: It’s full of stuff: perfumes and lip balms mainly and always fresh flowers - I love flowers, they make me happy.

GTG: Deskside snack?

AS:  90% dark chocolate from Lindt , Naked Bars and Crispy Seaweed Thins from Itsu  (I am obsessed with these).

GTG: Tea, coffee, water or what?!

AS: Jasmine tea in the morning, Rooibos or lemon/ginger tea in the afternoon.

MORE GLOSS: Amelia Freer’s top 10 ways to stay on the health wagon

GTG: What sort of chair do you sit on?

AS: An uncomfortable one...

GTG: Standing desk or sitting?

AS: Sitting.

GTG: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or Pinterest and why?

AS: Instagram, Instagram, Instagram - I love the combination of the visuals and the writing - and I enjoy the conversations I have with my followers.

Follow Alessandra  @AlexSteinherr  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

Interested in all things beauty?  Sign up to our newsletter to stay in the loop.


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Cos linen shorts, £45

River Island midi dress, £39

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More