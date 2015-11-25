Desktop Delving: Think Dirty App CEO Lily Tse on the tech that makes her tick

Ever wondered what’s really hiding in your wash bag? Lily Tse is committed to helping you to find out, by way of her ingenious ‘healthy’ beauty product comparison app, Think Dirty . Designed to reveal just how ‘toxic’ and potentially harmful your cosmetics could be (or on the flipside, how safe and saintly), the app works by simply scanning a barcode of a product you’d like to investigate, and revealing a rating between 0-10 (10 being the peak potential for possible harmful side effects). Unbiased and slightly addictive (you’ll be scanning EVERYTHING in your bathroom), Think Dirty cuts through the crap and gets to the nitty gritty of whether your beauty stash is as ‘natural’ as it’s claiming to be, thanks to expert scientific evaluations by medical and biochemical experts and a host of specialised not-for-profit organisations. Basically, it’s a crack team on the case 24/7, exposing the good guys and probable risky buys in the beauty industry.

Founder Lily was inspired to create Think Dirty after extensive research into the environmental impact that cosmetics can have on our health, prompted by a family history of cancer. What she discovered, that some cosmetics were laden with the kinds of toxins that would never be permitted in the food and drinks sectors, shocked her, but also motivated her to develop a simpler way to access and assess information about products’ ingredients, and their possible health implications. With over 3 million scans to date, the public are clearly passionate about ‘Thinking Dirty’, but what does Lily use herself to keep her business, and daily life, healthy and flourishing? She let us in on her tech prerequisites…