Diagnose your hair care needs at the new Nexxus pop-up at Selfridges

Ayesha Muttucumaru 19 March 2015
gtg-nexxus-main

Pop down to Selfridges this week for a bespoke hair makeover and consultation with the experts

Tribeca-born haircare brand Nexxus  is set to make its UK debut in a state-of-the-art pop-up in Selfridges  Oxford Street this week.

The Beautiful Fluidity pop-up site will be open from the 19th to the 25th of March to allow shoppers the chance to discover the brand for themselves and find an expert-recommended solution to their particular hair problem. Trichologist  and Nexxus Global Hair Creative Director Kevin Mancuso and one of our favourite LFW  hair stylists, Halley Brisker will be on hand to offer their expertise in the form of a bespoke hair service, starting with time at the unique ‘Interactive Mirror’ to diagnose hair’s condition, defining texture and density. Stylists will then be able to provide a bespoke diagnostic summary thereafter, providing some invaluable hair advice and a tailored product regimen.

Make sure to also take a turn in the #NexxusNYHair booth to create a moving portrait of your locks in motion.

With a brand ethos that focuses on restoration, re-balancing and creating beautifully fluid hair , it sound like the perfect post or pre-shop treat to give your hair care regime the perfect makeover in time for spring.

Pre-book your hair consultation at the Nexxus Beautiful Fluidity pop up on 0207 318 3647.

Nexxus New York Salon Care is available exclusively in Selfridges from March 19th 2015. National roll out, June 2015.

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @ayesha_muttu .


You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More