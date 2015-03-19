Diagnose your hair care needs at the new Nexxus pop-up at Selfridges

Tribeca-born haircare brand Nexxus is set to make its UK debut in a state-of-the-art pop-up in Selfridges Oxford Street this week.

The Beautiful Fluidity pop-up site will be open from the 19th to the 25th of March to allow shoppers the chance to discover the brand for themselves and find an expert-recommended solution to their particular hair problem. Trichologist and Nexxus Global Hair Creative Director Kevin Mancuso and one of our favourite LFW hair stylists, Halley Brisker will be on hand to offer their expertise in the form of a bespoke hair service, starting with time at the unique ‘Interactive Mirror’ to diagnose hair’s condition, defining texture and density. Stylists will then be able to provide a bespoke diagnostic summary thereafter, providing some invaluable hair advice and a tailored product regimen.