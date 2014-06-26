Do you prefer your man hairy or hair-free?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 26 June 2014
crush-main-26th

A recent survey reveals the high tech lengths that our other halves are willing to go to in the name of hair removal

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

According to a recent survey from Syneron Candela, the world’s leading aesthetic laser company, 33% of men would now consider laser hair removal to beat their excess hair woes .

Hoping to upgrade their razors and chest waxes for something a little more long-term, it seems the once hairier of the sexes could get their wish thanks to the menu of three GentlePRO laser hair removal treatments. Having developed the world’s largest laser head to provide our fellas an option far-reaching enough to tackle the most densely forested and vast of manly limbs, the 24 mm size means that the procedure time is now cut by 28% and offers a safe wavelength for protecting skin at the surface while getting to work at eliminating the hairs underneath.

MORE GLOSS: Is laser hair removal for you?

Suitable for all skin types and colours with the exception of grey, white and very light blonde or red hair, the trio of treatments on offer have been designed to target the most requested areas that men book in for. Whether he opts for the Bare Back, the Chest Hair Bare or the Bare Butt, he can rest assured that he’ll be taking one techie step forward to staying fuzz-free for longer.

Men might well be  giving us a run in the beauty stakes after all .

Do you prefer your man hairy or hair-free? Let us know your thoughts below.

From £157, prices vary from clinic to clinic. For your local clinic, please call 0845 521 0698.  www.gentlelaserhairremoval.co.uk .


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm in Happy Hour, £21
La Roche-Posay Respectissime Waterproof Eye Make-Up Remover, £12.50
Chanel Vitalumière Foundation, £45
Nail Envy Alpine Snow Nail Strengthener was £21.90 now £17.52
Your London Florist Dream Cloud Bouquet, £60
Balance Me Pre and Probiotic Radiance Cream, £29

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
article
7 Christmas party hairstyles for every hair length and texture
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Explore More