Does your hair need a night cream?

Chances are you dedicate a good few minutes at the end of the day to apply a lotion or potion of some kind to your visage, but it’s highly likely that you don’t give your hair the same kind of daily attention. Despite the fact that hair doesn’t suffer woes such as fine lines, wrinkles and age spots, the anti-ageing market for hair has been bubbling away nicely for a good few years now, with Mintel underlining in 2013 that haircare companies are setting their sights on delivering technology and anti-ageing ingredients to rival the skincare sector:

“Haircare has become an exciting space. Manufacturers are trying to convince consumers that they should adopt a haircare regimen to match their skincare regimen, and they’re doing this by adopting a new lexicon, learning from other categories and extending formats into new segments.”

The same moisture binding molecules that give your nightly facial serum such clout are being added to conditioning ‘night creams’ for hair, while concentrated botanical oils are navigating nicely from skincare shelves to haircare aisles. The likes of Pantene Pro V Youth Protect 7 BB Crème £6.99, Alterna Caviar CC Cream for Hair , £24.95, and ‘youth activating’ Kérastase Densifique Sérum Jeunesse , £49.90, prove that not only is the language of skincare migrating into the haircare market, but skincare inspired hair innovations are holding sway from high street to high end.

Despite developments, is ‘skincare’ for your hair really necessary? Can the right night cream ensure endless good hair days? I turned to award winning afro hair stylist Charlotte Mensah to determine whether skin-influenced hair products are the future of follicular greatness, or simply a fad.

Get The Gloss: Is an overnight cream for hair a gimmick or worth the investment?

Charlotte Mensah: Overnight creams are a worthy investment because the product will work as you sleep to moisturise, repair, restore, strengthen and improving elasticity so that when you wake up, you have beautiful, shiny hair.

GTG: Do you think that a conditioner left on overnight could achieve the same effect as an overnight cream?

CM: Yes, a conditioner could achieve the same effect as an overnight cream as they’re great for hydrating dry or damaged hair. Just like overnight creams, conditioners contain proteins and active ingredients to strengthen hair. If you’re using a conditioner overnight, I would suggest avoiding applying it to your roots. Most overnight creams are very light and don’t need to be washed out so they can be applied to your entire hair/scalp, although conditioners tend to be thicker in density so it could cause build up on the roots and would need to be washed out in the morning.

GTG: What's the protocol when using an overnight hair treatment?

CM: When using an overnight hair treatment, it's really beneficial to wrap your hair in a silk scarf so that the active ingredients can deeply penetrate the hair throughout the night to replenish it. By using silk, rather than cotton, all of the oils and moisture will be retained rather than dried out. If using a conditioner as an overnight treatment, I would recommend covering your hair with a shower cap before wrapping it in a silk scarf as the hair can get quite damp.

GTG: How do leave-in skincare-like hair treatments work?

CM: They normally work by penetrating the hair/scalp overnight. Depending on which overnight cream you’re using you may have to rinse it off in the morning, although if you’re using conditioner, you should definitely rinse and shampoo hair as normal when you wake up. The majority of overnight creams can be applied to dry hair although do check the instructions on each product.

GTG: Are there any exceptional products that you love for afro hair?

CM: Not to toot my own horn, but my Charlotte Mensah Manketti Hair Oil , £42, is an amazing hydrating product that can be used overnight to condition your hair and scalp. As it’s packed with vitamin E rich manketti oil, it will soften and help protect hair to deliver a moisture-rich yet lightweight sheen. Comb through dry hair, wrap locks in a silk scarf and rise with shiny, smooth locks. As it is an oil, if you use a lot of it in your hair, I would recommend washing it out in the morning to avoid build up, although if you only use a few drops on the ends to deeply moisturise over night, it is lightweight enough to leave in the next morning.