Down with skunk hair

19 March 2013
get-the-gloss-skunk-hair-dip-dye-1
Getty Images

Kiran Branch thinks the skunk-like hair look needs to go - but there is a way to update the ombré trend

The year 2012 was definitely the time that ombré, or the 'outgrown highlights’ look, took over from plain old sunkissed streaks as the must-have hair colouring trend du jour.

In fact, the look reached such mega proportions that high street hair brands very swiftly invented numerous at-home dip-dye kits (L'Oréal do the best one), and hair colourists up and down the country were overwhelmed with requests for tinted tips.

However as with all things beauty, there are some do's and don’ts when it comes to getting two-toned tresses right. Since the trend took over, GTG has spotted a few too many skunk-like looks on the streets with darkened roots and bleached ends - a look that’s neither flattering or follicle friendly.

MORE GLOSS: Our beauty crush on vegan hair care

So how should you do ombré right now? According to Josh Wood  aka The King of Hair Colour, the hair trend is still very much en vogue but as we suspected the look has progressed to something more subtle.

Josh commented: "I much prefer today to blend the ends into the roots a little, rather than making ends look coloured and roots look darker. Balayage [the French colouring technique of hand-painting colour on hair] is perfect for a more seamless transition between the two." Josh also wisely pointed out: "The most important factor is to keep colour looking fresh and healthy."

MORE GLOSS: Imogen Edwards-Jones on the hair revitaliser

If, like us, you're keen to opt for the latest approach to ombré why not try balayage for size - and remember for a lifetime of good hair days it's all about healthy shine, so be sure to maintain your locks with only the very best hair care.

GTG highly recommends the Wella System Professional Colour Save  range and the Daniel Galvin Jnr  Organic Head Range.


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Skin

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Hair

15 wedding hairstyles for every length

Sponsored

Clairol Colour Gloss Up is the temporary colour refresh we've been waiting for

Beauty

What is hair primer? Here’s why you need one and 9 of the best hair primers out there

Review

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Hair

11 Best hair masks for bringing damaged hair back to life

Hair

Is this new beauty-editor-approved hair treatment set to steal Olaplex’s crown?

Explore More