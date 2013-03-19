Down with skunk hair

The year 2012 was definitely the time that ombré, or the 'outgrown highlights’ look, took over from plain old sunkissed streaks as the must-have hair colouring trend du jour.



In fact, the look reached such mega proportions that high street hair brands very swiftly invented numerous at-home dip-dye kits (L'Oréal do the best one), and hair colourists up and down the country were overwhelmed with requests for tinted tips.



However as with all things beauty, there are some do's and don’ts when it comes to getting two-toned tresses right. Since the trend took over, GTG has spotted a few too many skunk-like looks on the streets with darkened roots and bleached ends - a look that’s neither flattering or follicle friendly.

So how should you do ombré right now? According to Josh Wood aka The King of Hair Colour, the hair trend is still very much en vogue but as we suspected the look has progressed to something more subtle.



Josh commented: "I much prefer today to blend the ends into the roots a little, rather than making ends look coloured and roots look darker. Balayage [the French colouring technique of hand-painting colour on hair] is perfect for a more seamless transition between the two." Josh also wisely pointed out: "The most important factor is to keep colour looking fresh and healthy."

If, like us, you're keen to opt for the latest approach to ombré why not try balayage for size - and remember for a lifetime of good hair days it's all about healthy shine, so be sure to maintain your locks with only the very best hair care.



GTG highly recommends the Wella System Professional Colour Save range and the Daniel Galvin Jnr Organic Head Range.