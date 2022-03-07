Dyson has reinvented the cordless hair straightener and it's out now

Dyson has done it again, revolutionising an everyday item we didn’t even know needed an upgrade. Step forward the Dyson Corrale, a cordless straightener that like the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer and Airwrap styler before it, is all about speed styling, while minimising heat damage.

How is the Dyson Corrale different from other hair straighteners? It's been in production for almost a decade, according to Dyson, so what have the boffins spent all that time inventing? The star feature are the 'flexing plates' that shape to gather or 'corral' the hair (see what they did there?). While they are flat, they have a tooth-like structure underneath which gives them their 'give'. The reasoning is this: traditional straighteners with fixed plates only clamp the thickest part of the hair strand that you're straightening - the hairs at the edge of the section aren’t properly clamped which leads them to become flyaways. These are the ones you go over again, applying more heat than needed if you caught everything on the first pass. The flexing plates apply even heat and tension to every part of your strands and keep the hair perfectly aligned - and saving you time. It also claims to reduce heat damage by 50 per cent. “We discovered that if the plates could conform to the precise profile of the tress, then with each pass we could apply the correct tension to all the hair strands,” says James Dyson. “This means that we get enhanced styling without excessive heat damage.” The plates aren't ceramic but made of a copper/manganese alloy, a combination of six metals for the best heat conductivity, flexibility and strength, according to Dyson. The tourmaline edges are ionising to help reduce static.

What are the temperature settings of the Dyson Corrale? The straighteners have three heat settings: 165°C (330°F), 185°C (365°F) and 210°C (410°F) allowing you to choose the heat that suits you and your hair type. Just like the Supersonic Hairdryer and the Airwrap Styler, the straightener measures the temperature 100 times a second to keep the heat accurate.

How long is the Dyson Corrale battery life? The Dyson straighteners fully charge in 70 minutes and deliver 30 minutes cord-free styling. For comparison, the cheaper Babyliss cordless straighteners, £200, have a three-hour charge time and stay hot for 30 minutes. When using the Corrale at home you can place them in the charging dock at regular intervals when you are styling, so they're always topped up. Or just attach the charging cable (like the Supersonic nozzles it attaches magnetically - so satisfying) to use as a corded straightener. How much does the Dyson Corrale cost? Hold on to your mortgage, it's £399, which if you've already dropped £449 on the Airwrap and £299 on the Supersonic, is probably no surprise. You can buy the Supersonic in 12-monthly instalments - let's hope a finance deal is on the way! Dyson straighteners review GTG's digital designer Jemma was among the first to try out the straighteners on her afro hair in Dyson's Beauty Lab, she said: "My normal hair straighteners go up to 210 degrees (but I feel they are higher) and I’m always a little conscious of any heat damage. It took 45 minutes for the Dyson Corrale to straighten my already semi-straight thick coarse afro hair and then it ran out of charge, leaving me with the front section still to do. It wouldn't be something I could rely on cordless, so I'd have to use it with the lead attached. "When it went close to the roots I didn't feel it burning my head and the next day my hair felt as super soft as in the salon, it hadn't dried it out and my usual tonne of flyaways didn't reappear. "Would I swap it for my trusty L'Oreal Professionnel Steampod , which I use twice a week? No. I like the way the Steampod adds moisture back into my hair and the cordless function isn't a selling point for me, as it may be for some. The new Steampod 3.0, £235 is lighter and thinner than the original with a rotating cord, so I'd rather spend my money on that."