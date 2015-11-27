Eight ways to break out of a beauty rut

If you stumble to the bathroom zombie like in the morning to put on your face, or pull your hair into the same familiar ponytail most days, you’re missing out on the joy and zhush that a few simple beauty routine readjustments can reap. Having a signature style is undoubtedly cool, not to mention time saving, but go into auto-pilot for too long and you could lose out on new product developments, fresh ways to wear old classics and easy means by which to highlight your best bits. You don’t wear the same clothes each and every day, so don’t dress your mug in a monotonous manner either; try a few of the following to spice things up. Seeing as a change is rumoured to be as good as a rest, they could be your lifelines throughout party season (do actually sleep though)... If you normally paint your nails red, style it up… First things first, get your hands on a bold, pillar box red such as Ciaté Paint Pot in Mistress . Then follow superstar manicurist and Ciaté nail ambassador Rebecca Jade Wilson’s lead on how to funk it up: 1. Simple designs often have the highest impact and with Mistress offering a perfect shade of glossy red, we kept it simple. 2. Start with basic prep and sweep a base coat across the entire nail, ensuring nails are clean and oil free. 3. Using this timeless red shade, start at the top of the side wall of the nail and swoop the brush in a semi circle shape up to the tip of the nail. 4. Repeat on the other side of the nail, leaving a small gap down the centre to complete the design 5. Ensure that you complete this mani with a slick of ultra glossy topcoat; Ciate’s Fast Dry Topcoat, £11, provides ultimate shine and speed dry results.

If you normally get a big glossy blow dry, relax a little… Bouncy, shiny, Sex and the City style blow dries do have an abiding appeal, especially during the twinkly festive season, but being a bit of a rebel feels a bit more fun than going with the follicular flow, especially when you pair ever so slightly kinky, undone hair with a glitzy dress, bold makeup or quirky jewellery. This laidback, less is more vibe is perfectly translated by John Freida ’s ‘Low Blow’ service, a downward blow dry that flies in the face of stiff, Dynasty era helmet hair to create imperfect, ‘relaxed and pretty’ lengths, without the huge roots but retaining the kind of swoosh and shine that you expect from a salon blow out. Over at Aer Blowdry Bar , ‘The Somerset’ has a similarly tousled and textured feel, as natural, loose and lived movement in the hair is inspired by windy west country walks. If you can’t make it to London, hop it to a Headmasters in the new year and ask for the ‘chic, soft and touchable’ Undone Blow Dry, a staple style in the 2016 lookbook. It’s essentially ‘no makeup makeup’ for your hair, and it’s beautifully modern, in the vein of looking effortless, but ironically it can be quite tricky to pull off at home. If you’re game, polish up your bedhead with a little help from George Northwood . If you normally wear a straight flick of liner, go graphic… A cat’s eye, a Nike tick, a vintage 60s block line- most of us have a staple, simple approach to applying eyeliner, which is no bad thing when you know you need to catch a bus in ten minutes time. For more experimental events, however, forgo the paint by numbers approach and get merry with a felt tip liner ( Eyeko Fat Liquid Eyeliner is our pick). ‘Float’ your liner as at Felder Felder’s AW15 show (add rose gold à la makeup artist Attracta Courtney for an especially festive take), scrawl a star or triangle at the corner of one eye or simply draw a neat triangle or fishtail shape at the outer edges of each eye. Try flipping things upside down as follows too…

If you normally restrict eye makeup to the upper lid, get low… Kohl, shadow and sparkle all migrated down south for AW15, with models at Roberto Cavalli and Versace showcasing smoky, glossy and grungy smudges along the lower lashlines. Seductively edgy eyes are easy to achieve with Charlotte Tilbury Rock n Kohl Iconic Liquid Eye Pencil in Bedroom Black , £19. As the name suggests is has a smooth, inky texture that smooths on like a dream and blurs into the lower lid artfully rather than haphazardly. The jewel like finish also looks luxe rather than louche. If you’re feeling more ‘snow queen’ than Sooty and Sweep, take your cue from the models at Rodarte and bling up the lower lashline. At the AW15 show gems were traced almost along the waterline, but applying a flash of Urban Decay Heavy Metal Eyeliner in Distortion , £12.60, is a much less fiddly route to razzle dazzle. As it’s making such a statement, you’ll require only a neutral makeup backdrop, saving you the time you’d normally spend on blending a meticulous smoky eye and likely attracting even more admiring glances. Not that that’s the point, but we’ll take it.