Elle Macpherson: What I do to keep my hair healthy and glossy

My hair is part of me – I’ve always worn it long, even when I was younger. My mum used to threaten to cut it off if I behaved inappropriately at all. As a child, a wore a fringe. Mum used to cut it but it wasn’t always straight, much to my horror! I think I get my hair from her – she has a rich, full head of hair, while my dad’s hair is thinning.

My hair is a big influence on the way my face looks. A good cut and colour can change everything and that’s why I look to my hair specialist Josh Wood for advice. Josh is not only a dear friend but a global colour expert and I am very much guided by him. He recently suggested I return to my softer more natural colour, which I have I and love. He always keeps my hair looking fresh and modern and natural. Josh has been in the business for 30 years and has a brilliant eye. I trust him implicitly to keep my hair in great condition and with colour that flatters my skin tone and lifestyle.

For a more beachy and casual feel, I sometimes see Daphne Evangelista in Miami, where I live. She understands Brazilian sexy hair. When I’m off duty in the summer, I love her beach waves. I’ll have a trim whenever I see hair looking split frayed or fried.

I’ve had plenty of hair mishaps in my time, like getting hair stuck in a brush while blow drying - so much so that I had to cut out the brush. Once I got chewing gum stuck in a huge clump of hair – another cutting out operation! I then had to cut the other side of my head to match the shorter hair. It wasn’t a good year while that grew out. I also remember putting Sun-In in my hair when I was 18 right before a Sports Illustrated shoot. It turned orange! I was mortified.

I’ve never had the courage to cut all my hair off, however, I once wore a wig for a Paris Vogue shoot. It was a pixie style that I loved. Maybe I’ll just borrow a wig!

I’m fortunate I have no grey – I think this is largely to do with my diet and state of wellbeing and somewhat genetic

I’ve always tried to look after my hair using modern products and a few old-fashioned ones like washing it in vinegar or beer for extra shine. But a few years ago, I was feeling really run down, despite living what I thought was a healthy lifestyle and taking an array of synthetic supplements. I noticed my hair went fine and lacked lustre. All this changed when I switched to a plant-based diet, started sleeping more and taking my Super Elixir alkalising greens which have been the best hair remedy by far. Many of our customers report the same experience, thanks to the 45 plant botanicals that a so quickly absorbed into the mitochondria of the cell, helping to support hair skin and nails.