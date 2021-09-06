End of summer beauty empties: The makeup and skincare team GTG finished last month

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission. It's our job to bring you the latest and greatest finds in the world of beauty which means we're using an ever-evolving lineup of products (check out our latest favourites in our weekly Glossy Picks edit of newness) , but every so often we try something so good, we use it down to the very last drop. Here we reveal all of the beauty products our editors finished in summer 2021 – and given that it seems to have had an unexpected second wind of hot weather, we recommend suggest stocking up on these buys to make the most of those September rays Melanie Macleod, digital writer

St Tropez by Ashley Graham Ultimate Glow Kit, £38 "I've never really been into self-tan, save a few disastrous attempts way back when, but after attending a Zoom launch with supermodel Ashley Graham who was promoting this kit (which includes the tanning mousse and a mitt), I decided to give it a go again. Before I knew it, I was at the end of the bottle, trying to eke out a few more drops to get the even, bronzed look I'd become accustomed to. The formula is tinted, so you can see where you've applied it and I never once got a streak from using this. "The first few times I used it I showered off after an hour and had a subtle, start of summer glow. As I got braver I started leaving it on overnight and come morning I was deeply tanned, like I'd been on holiday somewhere glorious. It never once made my skin dry, which put me off self-tanning in the past, and it faded just like a natural tan would with no scaly patches or giraffe-like patterns. In the office we've got a shelf full of fake tans we've been sent to test, but I'll be eschewing all of them in favour of repurchasing this one." Buy now Soleil Toujours Clean Conscious Antioxidant Sunscreen Mist SPF 30, £36 "I finished two bottles of this over the course of the summer; this full-size one and a mini SPF 50 version which was great for using on the go. I know some people say you can't rely on spray-on SPF because the wind can blow it away as you apply and you might not be protected everywhere, but if you ask me, the best SPF is one you wear, and for me, this is one of those. It's a mineral sunscreen and has a citrusy scent, doesn't need rubbing in and one application in the morning was enough to stop me burning all day long, without needing to reapply. It's totally clear, absorbs instantly and has aloe vera and cucumber extract in it for moisture. I can't see myself using a different SPF any time soon." Buy now Dolce and Gabbana Light Blue Sun eau de toilette , £34.95 "I only wear this scent on holiday, hence why it's lasted me since summer 2019. It has a beachy smell but without any hint of tropical sweetness. It's citrusy thanks to lemony notes, but has hints of a floral fragrance too thanks to rose, frangipani and jasmine. As you wear this it warms up with a comforting vanilla touch, which works well for warm evenings on holiday. Just a spritz of this reminds me of sunnier climes and given I haven't stepped out of the country since January 2020, that is much needed! It made my (admittedly idyllic) holidays in Cornwall and Devon this year feel just as luxurious as jetting off to Greek island. I'll definitely miss it next year!" Buy now The Body Shop Coconut Bronze Glistening Glow Powder, £14 "I started this little two shade bronzer last summer and have only just hit pan, despite using it pretty much every day since then, be it a grey winter day or a gloriously sunny one – how's that for good value? I'm not into makeup that requires precision application. I like to fluff a brush around the pan, dust it on my face and be ready to go and that's exactly when this comes into its own. The bronze shade and pearly half melt together on your brush for a sunkissed, every so slightly shimmering glow that makes you look sunkissed even when it's been raining for week. When it launched there was a matte shade too, if sparkle isn't your thing." Buy now Mio Sun-Drenched Body Wash, £19 "This is undeniably expensive for a body wash, but I'm all about elevating everyday acts and this made getting up early for a shower that little bit more enjoyable. Firstly, the formula is gold and glittery, so that adds a touch of glamour. Secondly the scent; it's citrusy and zesty, which wakes me up on the bleariest of AMs. Ingredient wise it includes Indian fig extract and monk’s pepper berry, which keep skin hydrated. It's a delightful summer body wash and I look forward to breaking it out again next year – it's only missing from the picture above because I was squeezing every last drop out." Buy now Victoria Woodhall, editorial director