Errol Douglas launches his new electrical hair tool range

With a salon known for its excellence in being able to tackle any hair type, MBE recipient and GTG Expert Errol Douglas has now released an electrical tools range reflecting both his expertise and 30 years’ experience in the industry.

And boy, it doesn’t disappoint. Created in partnership with pro electrical brand Corioliss, the line has been designed to achieve salon-worthy results at home while at the same time helping to maintain overall hair condition too.

Available nationwide at Boots stores as of today, the range comprises of a state-of-the-art Infra-red Dryer , £59.99, and a Treat & Style Hair Styler, £109.99 to provide quick, effective and super-shiny results.

The straighteners are a high-street first and incorporate a Keratin capsule system into the plates, meaning that they can be used either as traditional straighteners or as a moisture-boosting treatment with just a click of a switch, instantly transforming them into a steam-infused hair conditioner for a hit of added protection.