Errol Douglas launches his new electrical hair tool range

Ayesha Muttucumaru 29 July 2013
Top hairdresser Errol Douglas has worked his magic to create a new electrical haircare range for expert styling in your own home

With a salon known for its excellence in being able to tackle any hair type, MBE recipient and GTG Expert Errol Douglas  has now released an electrical tools range reflecting both his expertise and 30 years’ experience in the industry.

And boy, it doesn’t disappoint. Created in partnership with pro electrical brand Corioliss, the line has been designed to achieve salon-worthy results at home while at the same time helping to maintain overall hair condition too.

Available nationwide at Boots stores as of today, the range comprises of a state-of-the-art Infra-red Dryer , £59.99, and a Treat & Style Hair Styler,  £109.99 to provide quick, effective and super-shiny results.

The straighteners are a high-street first and incorporate a Keratin capsule system into the plates, meaning that they can be used either as traditional straighteners or as a moisture-boosting treatment with just a click of a switch, instantly transforming them into a steam-infused hair conditioner for a hit of added protection.

The small but mighty hairdryer makes light work of the most saturated of post-shower locks, helping any style remain frizz-free thanks to its use of infrared light (known for aiding blood circulation and reducing hair loss) and ionic technology (which allows moisture to penetrate more deeply), for a smooth, anti-static finish.

Just what’s needed to help weatherproof your hair whatever the elements throw at it. If the view from GTG HQ this morning is anything to go by, the range couldn’t have come at a better time.

For some useful how-tos, check out these videos from the man himself via Dropbox .


