Escentual French Pharmacy edit: All the products you need from this epic spring sale

18 April 2019
french-beauty

If you are as obsessed with French Beauty as much as we are then you'll be pleased to know that Escentual is offering a third of all French Pharmacy products until April 30. So we've chosen the creme de la creme to get you started. Happy shopping.

French women are known for a lot of things; perfectly coiffed hair, chic style, a certain je ne se quoi, and of course, their unbelievably healthy-looking skin . Unlike British or American beauty aisles that are jam-packed of products where it can sometimes feel a little overwhelming, classic French pharmacies offer a modest selection of affordable skincare.

The first thing any beauty addict does once they step off the Eurostar at Gare du Nord is hunt down the city’s best pharmacies. They are loved by makeup artists, models and beauty editors alike for their fuss-free and effective formulas. Some of the French Girl  favourites can be found over on this side of the channel in high-street beauty retailers, but some of the best word-of-mouth products are only available online.

And to start the new season off nicely, Escentual's #FrenchPharmacy edit is back after a successful reign last year with an even better offer. The e-retailer is giving us a third off all French pharmacy skincare and haircare products until April 30. From La Roche-Posay, Bioderma and Embroylisse to Avene, Klorane and Decleor, and for a limited time only, you'll find all the cult buys at a fraction of its original price.

So what are you waiting for? Check out our edit below of some of our favourites.

Vichy Mineral 89 Serum, £20 for 75ml (WAS £30)

Buy it now

Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micelle Solution, £13 for 500ml (WAS £19.50)

Buy it now

Embryolisse Lait-Creme Concentrate, £13.33 for 75ml (WAS £20)

Buy it now

Nuxe Reve de Miel Honey Lip Balm, £7 for 15g (WAS £10.50)

Buy it now

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil Spray for Face, Body and Hair, £19.65 for 100ml (WAS £29.50)

Buy it now

Avene Cicalfate Cream, £5 for 40ml (WAS £7.50)

Buy it now

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C10, £25.33 for 30ml (WAS £38)

Buy it now

La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid, £24.66 for 30ml (WAS £37)

Buy it now

Klorane Quinine Keratin Strength Fortifying Spray, £16.33 for 125ml (WAS £24.50)

Buy it now

Embryolisse Artist Secret Radiant Eye, £13.66 for 4.5g (WAS £20.50)

Buy it now

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lips, £4 for 7.5ml (£6)

Buy it now

For more deals, go to  Escentual.com .

Follow Jessica on Instagram at  @jessicanoahmorgan  and on Twitter at  @jnoahmorgan .


