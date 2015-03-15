Fash forward: the 15 best beauty looks from the AW15 runways

3 / 16

Antique hair embellishments at Dolce & Gabbana

The Look: An elegant loose chignon adorned with the kinds of broaches, pearls and jewels that might be found in a mother’s jewellery box in the 50s.

Hair Inspiration: “There’s always something about this feminine, beautiful Dolce & Gabbana woman that is timeless, and every season, we just reinvent the look in small ways,” said Guido, Redken Global Creative Director. “The whole show is about mothers, so the idea for the hair is this woman getting out of bed and just pinning her hair up in an easy, feminine and beautiful way. The boys wanted a very clean, easy and pretty look, with little bits sticking out, so I created this kind of messy chignon, using pins to hold it in place and drop it over the ears a bit to add some femininity.”

Hero Products: Redken Wind Blown 05 , £15.80 (launches in June 2015) to achieve a soft airy texture. Various broaches, pearls and diamonds were used to complete the look.