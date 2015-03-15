Fash forward: the 15 best beauty looks from the AW15 runways
In need of some makeup ideas , hair tip-offs or insider info on what nail designs will be big next season? From London to New York , the Fashion Week runways provided a whole range of beauty inspiration to draw from long before next autumn rolls round.
From nonchalant updos to Game Of Thrones nail art, eye makeup that makes a statement to Bardot meets Moss hairstyles, here’s our pick of the best looks from the AW15 catwalks that we personally can’t wait to try now...
A sun-kissed palette of smokey shades at Burberry
The Look: A smokey eye idea inspired by natural earthy tones.
Beauty Inspiration: Burberry Makeup Artistic Consultant Wendy Rowe , created a romantic and poetic look with lots of different textures to mirror the inspiration behind the collection - “Poetic, pattern and prints.”
Hero Product: Burberry Eye Colour Creams, £25 in Charcoal and Mink for effortless washes of intensity and iridescence in equal doses (out in July 2015).
Antique hair embellishments at Dolce & Gabbana
The Look: An elegant loose chignon adorned with the kinds of broaches, pearls and jewels that might be found in a mother’s jewellery box in the 50s.
Hair Inspiration: “There’s always something about this feminine, beautiful Dolce & Gabbana woman that is timeless, and every season, we just reinvent the look in small ways,” said Guido, Redken Global Creative Director. “The whole show is about mothers, so the idea for the hair is this woman getting out of bed and just pinning her hair up in an easy, feminine and beautiful way. The boys wanted a very clean, easy and pretty look, with little bits sticking out, so I created this kind of messy chignon, using pins to hold it in place and drop it over the ears a bit to add some femininity.”
Hero Products: Redken Wind Blown 05 , £15.80 (launches in June 2015) to achieve a soft airy texture. Various broaches, pearls and diamonds were used to complete the look.
Fresh and beautiful at Topshop Unique
The Look: Windswept skin, weathered cheeks and rosy lips made for the most picture-perfect bevy of outdoor beauties.
Beauty Inspiration: “These girls are refined beauties with a wild edge,” explained Hannah Murray , Topshop Beauty Consultant. “Think Stella Tennant, Jean Campbell in the Highlands of Scotland - of good stock but inherently cool. You can imagine Bruce Weber photographing them and capturing their spirit; fresh, healthy windswept skin, freckles, handsome eyebrows, and wind-burnt lips. Not romantic and sweet, but handsome, well-bred beauties.”
Hero Products: To achieve the same rosy, weathered flush, apply the deep red Topshop Beauty Cheek Jelly in Museum , £7 to apples of the cheek, with the rich brown Lips in Mink , £8 blended in to create depth. Dot on Lip Bullet in Joyride , £8 to the centre for a fresh-faced flush using Freckle Pencil , £5 blunt to nose, cheeks, temples and forehead to finish.
The Boho Brit girl hair at Matthew Williamson
The Look: The perfect combination of volume and tousled texture for a half up half down hairstyle that would look effortlessly stylish all year round.
Hair Inspiration: “The AW15 hair look channelled the heart of the Williamson muse. A Brit girl with high volume and undone curls; it’s effortless glamour,” said lead stylist Mark Hampton, Global Hair Ambassador for Toni & Guy Haircare . “Matthew’s references came in the form of the tumbling locks of Brigitte Bardot and the undone waves of Kate Moss.”
Hero Products: Toni&Guy Glamour 3D Volumiser , £7.49 and Sky High Volume Dry Shampoo, £7.49 (launching in September 2015).
Teddy Boys-inspired hairstyles at Roksanda
The Look: Vintage hair was given a modern update courtesy of a stylish 50s quiff combined with “just happened” texture at the sides and back.
Hair Inspiration: Lead stylist Luke Hersheson sought to create a “modern Betty Page,” pairing fresh washed texture with a slight wave using a medium barrel Hersheson tong.
Hero Product: L’Oréal Professionnel TecniART Constructor , £13.49 was used to give the 50s swirl at the front extra hold.
Rock, glam and grunge at Felder Felder
The Look: Rock ‘n’ roll rose gold eyes, blossom lips and next season’s must-have ‘floating’ eyeliner.
Beauty Inspiration: Makeup artist Attracta Courtney cited her inspiration as, “Rock, glam, grunge.” Rose gold accents were combined with strong liner and a berry lip to give the impression of a girl who’s been up all night, hanging out with rock stars.
Hero Product: The assortment of metallic eyeshadows in the Zoeva Rose Golden Palette , £15 gave eyes a gorgeous ethereal glow.
Asymmetric glamour at Blumarine
The Look: A sophisticated side parting paired with gentle, glossy waves for a soft, feminine finish.
Hair inspiration: “It is a style that comes alive in real life as it responds well to movement, I have noticed that hair picks up momentum as the girl walks the catwalk, so we’ve incorporated some stronger elements such as the set fringe to ensure that the asymmetric shape still remains evident,” said Eugene Souleiman , Wella Professional Global Creative Director. “At the fitting, all the girls had one ear showing so I immediately knew that an asymmetric shape was required.”
Hero Product: BB lotion Wella Professionals EIMI Perfect Me, RRP £9.50 (available from May 2015) was diluted with water and applied to ends to calm flyaways and provide a lux, polished finish.
Feline chic at Chanel
The Look: A smokey feline flick that was elegant and modern in equal measure.
Beauty Inspiration: Sophisticated, smokey and perfectly on point, the beautifully crafted eye makeup acted as the ideal partner to complement the “very French” aesthetic of the AW15 collection created by Karl Lagerfeld. Graphic and striking, but subtly so, this alternative to the classic cat eye makes for the most chic of modern makeup updates.
Hero Products: Get the look using the Chanel Exclusive Creation Entrelacs Les Automnales 2015 Fall Collection (available in August 2015) and the Ombre Essentielle Midnight - Blue Rhythm Collection (available in May 2015).
Chanel images: Romina Shama
Coming up roses at Dolce & Gabbana
The Look: Rose blush, antique rose eyeshadow and a range of different reds were applied to lips to create the most womanly of autumn winter palettes.
Beauty Inspiration: With the designers dedicating their collection to mothers, the beauty look was designed to enhance their vision by pairing matte skin with rich, vibrant colours for a feminine finishing flourish.
Hero Products: 13 shades of red Dolce Matte Lipsticks , £26.50 were applied on lips, with every model wearing a different shade.
Illuminating beauty at Temperley
The Look: Flawless skin paired with a statement sequinned eye.
Beauty Inspiration: “The Temperley girl is outdoorsy and beautifully fresh-faced – she is probably a country girl and is a little quirky. I like to think that she’s just been to a party and is wearing a fabulous gown,” said makeup artist Val Garland. “I wanted to capture this girl with glowing skin and flushed, country cheeks whilst giving her an edge with the sequined eye.”
Hero Product: Upper lids were adorned with Temperley rose gold sequins and combined with beautifully glowing skin. Liz Earle Global Treatment Ambassador Abigail James commented, “For instant model skin, double cleanse with your cleanser, using your muslin cloth to help remove oily residue. The first cleanse is to soften and melt makeup. On the second cleanse massage deeper into the skin to ensure all impurities are removed, this will also stimulate the blood flow and bring a fresh, clean glow to your complexion.” Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser , £15.50 was the team’s backstage secret.
Artistic nail art at Desigual
The Look: Edgy, street-style nail art at its best.
Nail Design Inspiration: One of our favourite nail designs of the Fashion Weeks, the look was “inspired by an artist’s sketch board, mood board, colour stains and brush strokes,” commented MAC Senior Artist, Keri Blair.
Hero Products: Green, white and nude MAC Studio Nail Lacquers , £10 were mixed together to create a khaki, grey-green base colour on nails. Layers of Gouache paint were applied with a fan brush, toothpicks, mascara wands and straws. Blue glitter Sparkledust Studio Nail Lacquer , £10 was then applied with a dry-brush technique and black Nocturnelle and white Studio Nail Lacquers were used with a “spun sugar” effect in mind to create texture and dimension.
Image: https://twitter.com/MAC_Caitlin_C.
The strong smokey eye at Diane von Furstenberg
The Look: A strong, bold charcoal smokey eye set against a nude base and complemented with a subtle sheen on lips.
Beauty Inspiration: “Diane’s theme of seduction sparked ideas of intense, diffused smokey eyes framed with dark, voluptuous lashes; bringing to life a real sense of feminine power, mystery and deep allure,” commented Max Factor Global Creative Design Director, Pat McGrath.
Hero Products: For a deep diffused effect, kohl pencils in black and brown were first applied to create shape and blended with a charcoal eyeshadow on upper lids and along the lower lash line. A layer of black shimmer gel-shadow was then applied on top for extra depth.
Game Of Thrones nail art at Manish Arora
The Look: Bold, powerful, dual-textured nail art with a futuristic edge.
Nail Design Inspiration: Makeup artist Kabuki’s inspiration for the makeup was “Joan Of Arc, Game Of Thrones, regal women coming out of battle,” and nail technician extraordinaire Marian Newman created a design that masterfully complemented that vision. Each manicure was created individual and distinct for each model.
Hero Product: MAC Studio Nail Lacquer in Screaming Bright , £10 was applied for a base of glittery gold to create the most eye-catching of foundations.
Image: Instagram.com/mariannewman
Light, airy and carefree hair at Topshop Unique
The Look: Tousled, tumbling and wonderfully effortless textured locks.
Hair Inspiration: “The Topshop girl this season was born in the Scottish Highlands and has travelled to the city but hasn’t lost her country roots,” commented lead stylist Anthony Turner. Scrunching with two or more hairdryers gave the final look added body and weathered movement and it was flicked nonchalantly to one side as a gesture rather than a style.
Hero Products: L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni.ART Wild Stylers Crepage de Chignon , £14.99 provided a modern matte finish and a wild yet chic feral texture. It was the epitome of off-duty cool.
Bejewelled eyes at Carolina Herrera
The Look: Subtle touches of illumination gave eyes a dose of added dimension for a stunning dew drop effect.
Beauty Inspiration: “Water sirens,” was the inspiration cited by makeup artist Diane Kendal backstage.
Hero Products: MAC Duo Adhesive , £10 was applied to the tips of 33 Lash , £10.50 and sprinkled with MAC Pro Silver Glitter , £17 to finish.
Images: Instagram.com/maccosmetics
