Finally, a beauty box tailored to women of colour

Beauty boxes can be a brilliant way by which to dabble in beauty products old and new, but, as with many elements of the beauty industry, their reach is often seriously limited, as Vogue Contributing Beauty Editor Funmi Fetto highlighted in an Instagram post on the launch of her very own beauty box last week:

“Everywhere I go, women of colour are ALWAYS asking me for my beauty recommendations. There is a lack of representation (in magazines, in campaigns, in product ranges etc etc), and while there is progress, I have regular experiences that remind me that there is still work to be done. Also, despite the plethora of beauty boxes out there, I hadn’t come across one that actually includes this demographic.”

So, she made her own. The Beauty Box is a celebration of the products and brands that takes a wide spectrum of ethnicities and skin tones into consideration, and is a limited edition project in partnership with Estée Lauder, a company that Fetto feels is leading the charge where diversity is concerned:

“The Estée Lauder companies have long been genuine and authentic in their pursuit of inclusivity- long before it became a fashionable buzz word.”

Fetto has handpicked a collection of her favourite products across Estée Lauder brands, specifically selected with the needs of women in colour in mind. Here’s what’s in the box:

Estée Lauder Pure Colour Envy Lash Multi Effects Mascara

Clinique Even Better Clinical™ Dark Spot Corrector & Optimizer

Clinique Cheek Pop™, Berry Pop

Origins GinZing™ Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Natural Radiance, Yellow

Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour, Ruby

Aveda Be Curly™ Curl Enhancer

Darphin Hydraskin Light Gel Cream

In all the contents of the Funmi Fetto Beauty Box are worth £75, but it’s currently on sale at £25. You can pick it up at each of the websites of the brands featured, but bear in mind that the SS18 edition of the box is limited edition. Here’s hoping that AW18 is up next…

The Beauty Box by Funmi Fetto SS18 edition, £25, buy online

