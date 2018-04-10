Finally, a beauty box tailored to women of colour

Anna Hunter 10 April 2018
the-beauty-box-funmi-fetto

Vogue Contributing Beauty Editor Funmi Fetto has teamed up with Estée Lauder to launch a beauty box that goes far beyond the usual beige options. Here’s the deal on her inclusive collaboration (and how to get it before it’s gone)

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Beauty boxes can be a brilliant way by which to dabble in beauty products old and new, but, as with many elements of the beauty industry, their reach is often seriously limited, as Vogue Contributing Beauty Editor Funmi Fetto  highlighted in an Instagram post on the launch of her very own beauty box last week:

“Everywhere I go, women of colour are ALWAYS asking me for my beauty recommendations. There is a lack of representation (in magazines, in campaigns, in product ranges etc etc), and while there is progress, I have regular experiences that remind me that there is still work to be done. Also, despite the plethora of beauty boxes out there, I hadn’t come across one that actually includes this demographic.”

So, she made her own. The Beauty Box is a celebration of the products and brands that takes a wide spectrum of ethnicities and skin tones into consideration, and is a limited edition project in partnership with Estée Lauder, a company that Fetto feels is leading the charge where diversity is concerned:

“The Estée Lauder companies have long been genuine and authentic in their pursuit of inclusivity- long before it became a fashionable buzz word.”

Fetto has handpicked a collection of her favourite products across Estée Lauder brands, specifically selected with the needs of women in colour in mind. Here’s what’s in the box:

Estée Lauder Pure Colour Envy Lash Multi Effects Mascara

  • Clinique Even Better Clinical™ Dark Spot Corrector & Optimizer
  • Clinique Cheek Pop™, Berry Pop
  • Origins GinZing™ Refreshing Eye Cream to Brighten and Depuff
  • MAC Cosmetics  Prep + Prime Natural Radiance, Yellow
  • Bobbi Brown Crushed Lip Colour, Ruby
  • Aveda Be Curly™ Curl Enhancer
  • Darphin Hydraskin Light Gel Cream

In all the contents of the Funmi Fetto Beauty Box are worth £75, but it’s currently on sale at £25. You can pick it up at each of the websites of the brands featured, but bear in mind that the SS18 edition of the box is limited edition. Here’s hoping that AW18 is up next…

The Beauty Box by Funmi Fetto SS18 edition, £25,  buy online

Not Fair: how to find the best foundation for your skin tone


