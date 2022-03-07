Forget blonde it’s time to embrace summer’s hottest hair trend: bronde

Blake Lively is leading the revolution and last week shared her swap from her trademark golden locks to a much darker ‘do via Instagram with the apt caption: “Brondes have more fun”. Blake isn’t the only celeb to go Bronde; everyone from Chrissy Teigan to Suki Waterhouse is currently rocking the shade and if you’re tempted to jump on the bandwagon we’ve got all you need to know courtesy of George Northwood’s top colourist Amy Fish.

The beauty world loves making up words: back in 2006 Victoria Beckham coined the Pob, last year everyone went crazy for the Wob, and it was therefore only time before bronde would make its way onto the scene. Darker than blonde, lighter than brunnette, bronde is light brown’s cooler cousin and is laid-back, low-maintenance hair at its best.

Instagram: @blakelively

Can anyone pull off bronde?

Most people could definitely pull of this colour. It's so easy to wear and the best thing about it is it’s so bespoke to you. I think different shades of brunettes, blondes and even auburns can wear this colour with ease . The only people I would probably recommend to steer clear is the bright red heads as it may be too natural looking for them. For brunettes it's an easy, low-maintenance way to add dimension and brighten up your hair in an effortless fashion whereas for blondes, it's a warmer, more natural colour that gives hair a break from bleach and strong highlights.

What should you ask for at the salon if you want to go bronde?

I like to enhance the natural colour of the hair, instead of changing it completely, and that is what is so perfect about bronde. Visual images are very helpful for your colourist so don't be afraid to bring in some pictures - this gives both you and your colourist an understanding of how you see colour. Olivia Palermo, Cara Delevigne and Kim Murray are all long term fans of Bronde and great references.

What technique would you recommend is best to achieve this look?

Balayage is the easiest and most appropriate technique for creating bronde. This is a freehand style of colouring which means the colourist can simply paint the colour where it's needed on the hair and pay attention to how the hair falls. This ensures the most natural looking finish which is key to bronde.

What is the best way to maintain the colour between salon visits?

Invest in a good shampoo and conditioner to keep your colour looking the best it can. Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner is great. It is Sulphate and Paraben free so prolongs your colour without stripping the hair.

