"I have a stressful daily commute so I spend £360 a month on wellbeing"

I live in Fulham with my husband, and work in Oxford Circus, so have a daily stressful commute with the unreliable District Line, changing in always busy Victoria, and spend evenings queuing in overcrowded Oxford Street. I try to fit health and wellbeing in my everyday life and in everything that I do. I am not the type of person who would go for a HIIT session or restrict to a particular diet, I prefer to enjoy a bit of everything in a healthy way, and avoid any excesses. Eating in a healthy and sustainable way is important to me. We cook most of our meals and stay away from processed food as much as possible. My husband and I visit our local Farmers Market in Earls Court every Sunday to stock up on locally grown organic veggies, bread and also some meat. We also like shopping at Whole Foods where we can find plenty of UK made ingredients and where labelling and traceability on fish, vegetable and other items are usually really good. That is a big part of our monthly budget but is very important to us. For the rest, I do like to treat myself through beauty and wellness, things that will make me feel good in my own skin and body. Hairdresser - £55 As I have short hair, I treat myself to a hairdresser session every month to make sure my hair length is kept under control. I love going to Gina Conway in Fulham and Aveda salon where they always start the consultation with a neck massage and then take care of my hair using the indulgent Aveda products. I spend £55 every month on a haircut.

Yoga and Barre - £75 I try to do yoga once or twice a week, although it is sometimes difficult to fit it in so I prefer to have a flexible formula rather than a monthly membership. I usually go to STG studio in Fulham. The vibe is very relaxed and they offer flexible options, as well as a range of classes. I usually go for the yoga and the barre classes. They have a 10 classes pass for £150 and usually that would give me 2 months. Protein shakes - £27 I love preparing morning shakes and last year I discovered Purition natural shakes , £23 for 500g. I mix three scoops of the Macadamia & Vanilla, with two scoops of milled organic Flaxseeds, £4, banana and milk and that’s a good shake to get me through the morning! Supplements - £16 I try to incorporate supplements in my diet especially during changes of season. If my skin is struggling - especially coming into winter - I take the Caudalie Vinexpert Dietary Supplements , packed with anti-oxidant polyphenols. Skincare - £97

Having worked in the beauty industry for more than six years, skincare is definitely on my list of wellbeing priorities. I am also very lucky to be a total fan of the brand I work for and get a staff discount: my whole skincare routine is based on Caudalie products! I love indulging my skin to some TLC especially when I have busy times at work. At night I will always take time to remove all my makeup and all the pollution sitting on my skin by double cleansing, using Caudalie Make-Up Removing Cleansing Oil , £18 for 150ml, and Caudalie Instant Foaming Cleanser , £15 for 150ml, then use the Vine[Active] Overnight Detox Oil , £30 for 30ml (this lasts for around three months) and finish with my latest treat: the new Vinoperfect Dark Spot Correcting Glycolic Night Cream , £34 for 50ml. That totally rescued my skin after a busy weekend working at an event. It is a miracle worker for rested, smooth skin overnight. I am also a huge fan of Aveda and always buy the Scalp Benefits Shampoo because it's great to calm a sensitive scalp. I use it 2-3 days and it has a beautiful scent of rosemary that is really relaxing.