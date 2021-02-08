Undone by George Northwood is here to simplify your haircare routine

Anyone who admired Meghan Markle's signature messy bun or her laid-back 'undone' wedding hair will know they were the work of hairdresser George Northwood and now we can all get a slice of the Northwood magic with the launch of his first-ever haircare collection, Undone.

Launching today in Boots the vegan, cruelty-free range comprises of 20 products, from shampoo to wave spray to tongs, starting from £12. So what sets it apart from other stylist ranges?

Rather than overcomplicating haircare with multiple steps and products, the collection is designed to 'undo' the mystery surrounding hair care. "Women still feel lost when it comes to their hair," says George, who created the range in response to the real women's hair woes he saw every day in his salon.

George called the range Undone after his signature style, "but I also wanted to 'undo' the maze of hair. Many people have a distorted view of what their hair is like," he says, calling it "hair dysmorphia".

"They might think their hair is drier than it actually is so are using products that are too rich. I've seen the biggest difference in hair just by prescribing a different shampoo," he says. "Undone solves the problem with lighter products for damaged hair."

There will also be 'how-to' and advice videos to accompany the launch to make the most out of the collection.

George's 'undone' trademark look was famously seen Meghan's wedding hair. He also styles Alexa Chung's iconic mussed-up bob and Rose Huntington-Whiteley's signature tousled waves. "The collection is for women who want natural-looking hair and do not wish to look as if they have just visited the hairdressers but instead, have just stepped off an editorial shoot," George says.

The products are divided into four easy-to-understand categories: Undirty, which is for everyday cleaning and includes the Undirty Shampoo and Conditioner, from £12, Unparched Shampoo and Conditioner, from £12, for dry hair, Undamaged which is to restore damaged hair to its former glory, including the Undamaged Shampoo and Conditioner, from £12 and Unpolluted Shampoo, from £12, which strips hair of unwanted build-up and helps protect against pollution.

Styling products in the Undone collection including the Wave Holding Spray, £15, Volume Spray, £15 and Moisturising Cream, £15, and tools include Curl It Tongs, £65, Blow Dry It Hairdryer, £65, and the Straighten of Wave it Flat Iron, £55. Undone has sustainable credentials too; the products are housed in aluminum bottles and every part of the packaging can be recycled, including the pumps, something which is notoriously difficult.

Read on to discover which Undone collection is right for you.

Undone Undirty Shampoo and Conditioner, from £12 for 250ml