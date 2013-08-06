Get a new look for summer at Atelier Liberty and save 25 per cent with GTG

Judy Johnson 6 August 2013
get-the-gloss-josh-wood-atelier-offer

Josh Wood's Atelier in Liberty is the ultimate destination for a hair makeover - and this month, GTG readers can save a pretty penny with our special offer

Liberty has long been a destination for beauty but it's only since October last year that it added hairdressing to its plethora of expert services, courtesy of Josh Wood  and his very own dream team.

The Atelier Liberty brought style to the store that's synonymous with the brand's original salon in Notting Hill and it's no wonder Liberty chose this hair hero to open its first ever hair salon. Session stylists meet salon services in the plush setting overlooking Carnaby Street, with global leaders in hairdressing returning to this glossy base to coiff the locks of London's fashion-forward.

With the same added touches of class found in its west London sister such as iPods, personal playlists, and a concierge who makes sure your latte is just as you like it, the salon offers high standards alongside the highest calibre of staff in its creative team. Its light and airy design together with its range of health foods and juices make having a haircut or colour more of a luxury and less of a chore. In short, you have to go.

Special offer

Luckily, dear readers, you can not only experience it but you can enjoy it for a special Glossy price; for the month of August only, Get the Gloss readers can save 25% off cut, colour or styling services at the Atelier in Liberty.

Click here to find out how to get the offer  - you'll need to login or sign up, which only takes a second and is completely free.


