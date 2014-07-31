Get salon sleek styling with Color Wow

If you’re strapped for time and looking for salon style fast, Colow Wow’s One-Minute Transformation Styling Cream is likely to become your hair's best friend. Designed to apply straight onto dry hair, this blow dry in a bottle transforms dry, damaged hair into silky-smooth, healthy looking locks for quick and easy styling on the go.

The miracle formula gives distressed hair a hydrating boost in seconds, reviving and repairing tired tresses for a glossy, glamourous ‘do. This quick style fix is also perfect for taming flyaways and unruly bed hair, and can be easily applied on your way to work for a style that’s sleek, smooth and ultra refreshing. A delicate blend of humectants penetrate brittle hair to replace natural oils, and no waxes or emulsifiers mean you can make Color Wow a haircare staple without worrying about it being bad for your barnet.

As less is more your Color Wow companion will last for ages, and best results can be achieved by applying a small amount of product to the palm of your hand before running it gently through the hair. For added wow factor, finish with a blast of hot air and a round bristle brush. If you’re looking for a blow dry without the long wait, why not try Color Wow’s One-Minute Transformation out for size?

Color Wow One-Minute Transformation, £16.50, available to buy online