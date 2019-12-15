Get The Gloss Beauty and Wellness Awards 2019: winners and commended finalists

Wednesday 27 November saw some of the biggest names in beauty and wellness gather at Get The Gloss' HQ with the sole purpose of whittling down the 450 awards entries we received. Our judges blazed through the day swatching, spritzing and swirling, putting the products through their paces, and after hours spent poring over the latest and greatest beauty releases, our panel of esteemed judges narrowed down over 450 beauty products to a shortlist and a selection of worthy winners. From cult names to little-known brands, your beauty wish list is about to get a whole lot longer. Check back here and on our Instagram @getthegloss each day to discover our very worthy winners... The Editor's Choice Award

Winner: Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair, £58 A stalwart in our beauty cabinets, we can always rely on this skincare icon. It addresses the appearance of all the key signs of ageing, with lines and wrinkles appearing reduced, and skin feeling smoother, hydrated and stronger. What’s not to love?

Commended: Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum , £65 Murad always delivers the goods when it comes to powerful skincare, and this eye serum is no exception. This quick-absorbing and lightweight serum helps to minimise the appearance of fine lines, for a younger eye area - it’s easy to see why our readers are big fans Best Popular Fragrance

Winner: All Saints Sunset Riot , £49 We shouldn’t be surprised that one of the coolest shops on the high street released a truly captivating fragrance. This unisex scent has keynotes of pink pepper for a tingling floral and rose scent, given a citrus kick from orange flower. It’s unlike anything we’ve smelt before - and that’s saying something!

Commended: Yardley Flowerful Collection Luxe Gardenia Eau De Toilette , £21 2019 saw Yardley reinvent their brand identity, aiming fragrances at a younger audience and we couldn’t help but be enamoured by this light, fresh scent. Best Bath and Shower Product

Winner: Dr Hauschka Shower Cream , £12 For a boost in this morning, this is the perfect shower product. Lemon and lemongrass create a zingy combination, while the creamy foam is gentle enough not to dry out the skin.

Commended: Aromatherapy Associates Forest Therapy Bath & Shower Oil , £49 There’s nothing quite like an Aromatherapy Associates product to make tub-time feel truly therapeutic, and this new launch found its way straight to our bathroom shelves. It’s designed to help you reconnect with nature and enjoy the benefits of the great outdoors, without stepping out of the sanctuary of your home.

Commended: Amanda Harrington London New Skin Body Advanced Glycolic Body Scrub , £22 This scrub contains biodegradable castor beads to create a smooth canvas for a natural glow. It’s vegan-friendly and uses glycolic and fruit acids to refine and polish the skin, while aloe vera refreshes and soothes - ideal for those pesky bumps on the back of our arms. Best Luxury Fragrance

Winner: Kierin NYC Nitro Noir , £65 Relatively new on the fragrance scene, our judges instantly fell for Kierin NYC’s scent. With ingredients including italian bergamot, pink berries and patchouli, the scent developed throughout the day, lasting from morning till night and evolving along the way.

Commended: Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum , £51 This bold and musky scent made an impact on our judges; the brand call it a tribute to felinity, and we’re inclined to agree; notes of orange blossom, jasmine and tuberose mingle with vetiver and patchouli and for an intense fragrance that has real staying power. The Diversity Game Changer

Winner: Pavan Henna Bar Neon Henna , £40 Pavan has created henna with a difference with this neon, UV activated henna. Our judging panel was wowed by the statement-making pigments, having never seen anything like them before.

Commended: Pür Cosmetics 4-in-1 Love Your Selfie™ Longwear Foundation & Concealer , £32 Available in 100 shades, this combined concealer and foundation gives flawless coverage, concealing, correcting and improving the appearance of skin. The vegan-friendly product blends into the skin for an airbrushed look thanks to the doe-foot applicator. Best Hair Type Product

Winner: Living Proof Full Volume Dry Blast , £23 Living Proof is always our go-to for ‘free from’ haircare. This spray is quite literally volume in a can, delivering a burst of energy to lifeless hair, creating instant texture where needed.

Commended: Oribe Moisture & Control Deep Treatment Masque , £57 For a touch of luxury in your bathroom, you can’t go wrong with Oribe. From the decadent packaging to the hydrating treatment, everything about this mask is a treat. Formulated with shea and cupuacu butters, it seals in moisture to revitalise brittle hair. The Lip Lover Award

Winner: Inika Organic Certified Organic Lipstick Crayon , £19.50 Cold-pressed plant waxes and oils blend with natural mineral pigments to create this long-wearing creamy lip liner. Our judges loved how it glided effortlessly across their lips, delivering even, natural-looking colour.

Commended: Sisley Le Phyto Rouge , £38.00 Sisley was a popular brand among our judges, with Victoria Woodhall expressing her love for the brand’s eyeshadows ; this gel-texture lipstick got everyone talking on judging day thanks to its power to plump and smoothe lips, providing suppleness and elasticity. Best Hair Wash Experience

Winner: Champo Kapha Balancing Collection Shampoo and Conditioner , £39 Made from 98 per cent naturally derived ingredients, these vegan products cleanse and rebalance the hair, leaving it in beautiful condition. Plus, they'll look ever-so stylish in your shower.

Commended: Nanogen Women 7 in 1 Thickening Treatment Shampoo & Conditioner , £9.95 This multitasking haircare treatment cleanses, thickens, moisturises, strengthens, protects, balances and optimises for hair that’s thick, healthy and in prime condition. One product that does all of that gets a big tick in our book! Results Focused-Skincare

Winner: REN ClearCalm Non-Drying Spot Treatment , £15 We can always rely on REN to deliver skincare that gets the job done, and this blemish zapper is no exception. It helps to reduce redness, spot size and potential scarring with ingredients including willow bark, prebiotic chlorella extract and a maritime pine and thyme complex.

Commended: Dr Sam's Flawless Nightly Serum , £39 We've sung the praises of this serum before , so it was no surprise that our judges fell in love with it too. Fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, this serum is gentle enough for problematic-skin, yet powerful enough to pack an anti-ageing punch. Best Body Care

Winner: Kalmar Calm Soothing Body Cream , £50 Judge Cher Webb encountered this comforting body cream for the first time on awards judging day and fell head over heels for the luxurious texture. Scented with violet and lavender, using this is like being enveloped in the most relaxing hug - just what you want at this time of year.

Commended: Batch 001 Eco-Cert Prickly Pear Beeswax Balm , £10 This multi-purpose balm does it all, from soothing eczema and psoriasis to brightening skin and regulating sebum. It can be used on the face, body, lips, nails, feet, knees and elbows, making it a big hit with our judges. The Green and Serene Award

Winner: Evolve Organic Beauty Hyaluronic Serum , £30 Delicately fragranced with rose water, this clear artisanally-made serum is suitable for all skin types. Pomegranate extract softens, while 200mgs of hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin.

Commended: Face Halo Face Halo Original, £7 This caused a storm when it launched, wowing everyone with its ability to remove makeup with absolutely no product needed. Just water and the face halo leaves your face squeaky clean, making it both environmentally and purse friendly. Back to Base-ics

Winner: E.L.F Poreless Putty Primer , £8 This budget primer is infused with Squalane to help grip makeup for all-day wear and help protect the skin from moisture loss. The velvet-like texture glides over skin, creating a poreless effect.

Commended: OXYGENETIX Oxygenating Foundation , £45 This foundation was designed for post-procedure skin, effectively hiding redness, scars and bruising. It allows oxygen to reach the skin and also includes SPF30. The Gut Feeling Award

Winner: Symprove Original Flavour - Live & Active Bacteria, £158 for 12 weeks worth of product This gut-clearing wonder delivers live bacteria to the gut where it can survive and thrive. Judges Darren and Victoria take this regularly, attesting to its power.

Commended: Pureath Sparkling Lemon + Spirulina Kefir , £2.99 After a demanding day of judging, this kefir, designed to help fire up the brain for focus and concentration, was much needed! Our judges enjoyed the fizzy taste of this gut-nourished beverage. Best Innovator Award

Winner: Ruby Hammer Magnetic Brush Set , £28 For anyone who's on the go a lot (who isn't?), this set of magnetic brushes is ideal. Not only do the brushes clip together neatly, which is great for hygiene reasons, they also become perfect for travel as they're so compact.

Commended: Hayo’u Body Tapper Bamboo, £28 A unique entry into our awards, the bamboo tapper delighted our judges. Based on the ancient Chinese wellness practise of pai sha, body tapping is one of the latest trends in wellness; a few taps of this tool improves circulation, boosts lymphatic drainage and nourishes and firms the skin - judge Jasmine Helmsley was instantly enamoured and acquired one for herself! The Nail Enhancer Award

Winner: CND SolarOil Care Pen , £9.95 From the brand that introduced gel polish manis to the masses comes the cuticle saviour we've all been asking for. It nourishes the cuticles with a blend of jojoba, rice bran and sweet almond oils infused with the power of vitamin E, to promote nail growth.

Commended: Nails INC NailKale Superfood Base Coat , £15.00 This base coat (which can also be worn alone) nourishes and smooths the nails thanks to aloe vera, ginseng, pomegranate and lemon ingredient. We love that the wide brush coats the nail in one sweep - no need for fiddling with multiple strokes. The Stress-Buster Award

Winner: Weleda Arnica Muscle Soak , £14.95 If you’ve overdone it in the gym, a few capfuls of this in your bath will sort you right out. The natural soothing power of arnica soaks away aches and pains from exercise, while rosemary and lavender bring relief for your tired mind.

Commended: Therapie Roques Oneil PMS Support Kit , £35 This caused quite a stir around the judging table, with almost everyone wanting to take it home with them; it’s designed to offer support throughout your menstrual cycle, soothing emotional sensitivity with products including the Purge Foot Bath, SOS PMS Support Essense, Soothe PMS Relief Oil and Cocoon Bath Oil. Best Facial Oil or Serum

Winner: Votary Intense Night Oil, £135 Another Votary product that won our judge’s hearts; expensive, yes, but Sarah Vine commented: “You get a lot of bang for your buck with this,” thanks to the high-performing ingredients including rosehip and retinol.

Commended: Alpha-H Hyaluronic 8, £38 Alpha-H is best known for its Liquid Gold product, but this hydrating serum is equally great, visibly firming, plumping and revitalising the complexion thanks to multi-weighted forms of hyaluronic acid. Best Hair Tool

Winner: Manta x Zoe Irwin, £25 More than just a hair brush, this ergonomically shaped tool feels like a mini head massage every time you use it - our judges loved the way it stimulated the scalp in ways that other handheld brushes don’t.

Commended: Hair story Brush , £11 To be used in conjunction with our Best Health Hair Saviour winner New Wash, this helps rinse hair product thoroughly, and promotes blood circulation for less hair loss, as well as effectively removing dandruff and protecting the scalp from scratchy fingernails. Best Sun Skin Protector

Winner: ZENii Stem Cell Renewal Day Cream SPF 30 , £70 As opposed to a pure SPF product this is moisturiser combined with a high SPF; it’s comfortable enough to wear all day, with editorial director Victoria Woodhall saying: “It feels lovely, quite amazing and very soft.” While it may be expensive, the hefty price tag comes backed up with powerful ingredients including citrus stem cells and hyaluronic acid.

Commended: Altruist Sunscreen SPF50, £7.50 for 2x100ml For such a fabulous price point, you really can’t go wrong with this. It’s lightweight with founder Sarah Vine commenting: “That’s very nice, I would actually wear that” - big words! We like the story behind it too - the price point is so reasonable as it was launched by a dermatologist who wanted to make sunscreen accessible to all to reduce skin cancer diagnoses. The Glow Getter Award

Winner: Code8 Highlight HD Palette , £24 For a touch of summer in the chilliest months, you can’t go wrong with this two-toned palette, that offers the perfect amount of shimmer.

Commended: Beuti Skincare Pomegranate Glow 3in1 Enzyme Cleanser flash mask , £55.00 We love a multi-purpose product, so this was an instant hit around the judging table. The gel-balm hybrid can be used as a cleanser or a mask for a mini-facial, depending on what you’re after. Best V Care

Winner: WooWoo Tame it! Hair Removal Cream , £6.75 A far cry from the hair removal creams of yesteryear, this has none of the unpleasant scent you might remember and leaves skin soft and smooth. It almost makes hair removal cool - no mean feat!

Commended: MegsMenopause Blossom Balm , £10 Targeting vaginal dryness, this intimate skin moisturiser makes menopause a whole lot more comfortable - plus, the bottle is made from 96% recyclable materials. Best Face Prep

Winner: Votary Rose Geranium and Apricot Cleansing Oil , £45 When Ateh Jewel says she uses a product every night, you sit up and listen. Something of a cult item in beauty circles, this cleansing oil goes on like velvet and leaves your skin feeling like silk.

Commended: Jane Scrivner Nourishing Cleanser , £46 With a creamy and delicious texture, this removes every scrap of makeup without being harsh on the skin.

Commended: PAI Light Work Rosehip Cleansing Oil , £36 As the name says, this cleansing oil is light as air, with the rosehip leaving a pleasing glow on the skin. Best Skin Tool

Winner: 001 Cryopress Ice Facial Massager , £75 After a full-on day of judging, this ice-cold facial massager was a breath of fresh air. Kept between -8 and 2.5 degrees Celcius, rolling this over your face increases blood circulation, tightening, firming and lifting the skin. Get The Gloss founder Susannah Taylor commented how amazing it made her skin feel, and if it's good enough for her...

Commended: Hayo’u Beauty Restorer , £38 This jade facial massage tool might not look like much, but it sure packs a punch. Simply sweep it over your face for a massage that not only improves circulation but can also soothe headaches and release tension. Our editorial director Victoria Woodhall commented that she loves it because it transforms your skin from the inside out.⁠ Best Healthy Hair Saviour

Winner: Hairstory New Wash , £44 When a product is loved by Jonathan Van Ness, you just know it's going to be good - and our judges were definitely in agreement on this one. Darren Fowler commented that he loved the idea of a biodegradable cleanser that does everything in one - a product to use in place of shampoo which strips excess oil, dirt and styling products, but leaves behind all the goodness your hair needs to be happy and healthy.

Commended: L'Oreal Professionnel Vitamino Colour Shampoo , £12.90 Expert judges Cher Webb and Susannah Taylor both already use this in their day-to-day lives, so we were excited to give it a whirl - and we weren't disappointed by this trusted and well-known shampoo. Designed for coloured hair, it leaves locks shiny and vibrant, without weighing it down. The Eye Opener Award

Winner: IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara , £20 A stalwart in makeup artists' bags, Superhero Mascara boasts serious staying power, with our judges impressed by how a little goes a long way - serious bang for your buck with this one. Judge Cher Webb said she always carried it in her kit.