Get The Gloss joins Liberty's What's Your Issue event

17 March 2014
get-the-gloss-liberty-event-1

Join Get The Gloss at Liberty's beauty event this week for expert tips and advice on all things body and wellbeing

What's your issue? Don't fret, we're not getting confrontational - it's the topic of Liberty's current beauty event and we're very excited to announce that Get The Gloss is a part of the celebrations.

Amid a week of workshops, talks and treatments at Liberty's London Beauty Hall from 12-20th March, Get The Gloss will be hosting a workshop that's all about the body and your wellbeing.

Join us between 5 and 7pm next Thursday to meet Editor-in-Chief Susannah Taylor  and Creative Director Sarah Vine  who are there to discuss all kinds of body issues, together with some of our leading GTG experts.

On hand to answer all kinds of questions will be infamous nutritionist Amelia Freer , personal trainer and Freedom2Train founder Steve Mellor , legendary trichologist Glenn Lyons  and make-up artist to the stars Caroline Barnes . So whether you want to know how to change your diet or how to do the perfect flick of eyeliner, you can leave the event armed with all the tips and tricks you need.

Show up on the night for an expert insight into health, beauty and wellbeing and to ask advice on all things body - plus, if you choose to indulge in some retail therapy on the night you'll receive a goody bag with any purchase over £100 (while stocks last).

We can't wait to see you there - issues and all!

To find out more visit  www.liberty.co.uk


