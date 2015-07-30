Masterclass: learn a new way to wash your hair and transform your hair health

21 October 2021
hairstory-masterclass

Hairdresser Wes Sharpton of Hairstory shows you how to reinvent your shampoo routine for better hair, whatever your hair type. Sign up for our online event and get a goodie bag worth £83!

Could your shampoo be ruining your hair? If your colour fades fast, your scalp feels dry and itchy or your hair gets greasy quickly, then our next live online masterclass is for you. We’re delighted to be joined from NYC by hairdresser Wes Sharpton for 45 minutes of hair chat that will reinvent the look, feel and health of your hair – and save you money down the line.

Wes sees hair and scalp issues in his salon every day and helps clients fix them by switching to a simple, clean no-shampoo method of hair cleansing. Intrigued?

The secret sauce is New Wash , the hero product of cult disruptor brand Hairstory , whose fans include entrepreneur Trinny Woodall and actress Eva Mendes.

When you sign up for our class, you’ll receive the Hairstory Starter Kit* worth £83 free with your ticket, featuring New Wash, the Hairstory silicone Scalp Brush and either Powder dry shampoo or Hair Balm depending on your hair type.

When you sign up you’ll be able to choose your starter kit according to your hair type. Choose from

* New Wash Original Kit  – for ‘normal’ hair and scalp types who want to go longer between washes

* New Wash Rich Kit  – for textured or thick hair in need of more moisture and those with flaky scalps

* New Wash Deep Kit  –  to add movement and volume to oily scalps or limp strands

Joining us for the ride is Hairstory’s CEO Eli Halliwell formerly a creative force behind Bumble & Bumble (and shampoo-free since 2014). He’ll be showing us how hair cleansing can save you time (you’ll need to wash hair less often), money (you use less – and don’t need conditioner) and the planet with conscious ingredients and packaging.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Tuesday 2 November 6.30-7.15pm BST

Where: Join via Zoom

Tickets: £25, includes goodie bag

Sign up now via Eventbrite

* Products despatched by Hairstory who makes every effort to ensure products arrive with you ahead of the event – however, please bear with us at times of postal delays


