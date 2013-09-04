Get the look: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the GQ Awards

At the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, it may have been the guys that were being honoured but judging from the headlines this morning, we think it’s safe to say that the ladies stole the limelight. The stunning Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stole the show thanks to a white figure-hugging bodycon dress, trademark tousled locks and a beautifully glowing and flawless complexion. Our favourite pick of the night, we asked her make-up artist Florrie White and her hair stylist George Northwood how they created her scene-stealing look… MAKE-UP BY FLORRIE WHITE

“Rosie was wearing a hot white PVC Versace dress which fitted her pneumatic curves like a glove, and she wanted to keep the hair and make-up fresh, beachy and really natural. “I moisturised clean skin with Decléor Life Radiance Cream , £46 and added even more dewyness and freshness with Givenchy Acti’Mine Makeup Base in Acti Mango , £25.

“Rosie's complexion was evened out using various shades (approximately 8) from the Bobbi Brown BBU Palette. I set the base with Chanel Les Beiges in no. 20, £38.

“Highlights were placed in the inner corners of the eyes, over the temples and cheekbones and down the nose with Smashbox Halo Highlighting Wand , £25. “I swept Bobbi Brown's Long Wear Cream Eyeshadow in Beach Honey , £18.50, over the whole lid of the eye and then drew out her natural definition with Stone in the eye socket, winging it out subtly.

“A soft line was drawn over the upper lash line with YSL Dessin du Regard Long-Lasting Eye Pencil in Leather Brown, £19 again slightly winging it out and up past the natural lash line. I also used this pencil softly under the outer and lower lashline and blended it out. “Lashes were curled and coated with at least three layers of Diorshow's Iconic Mascara , £23.

“Rosie's cheeks and complexion were warmed and sculpted with Shiseido Bronzer in 2, £33 and a peachy blush was added to the apples of her cheeks with Shu Uemura Glow On Blush , £16.

“Her lips were moisturised with Crème de la Mer's Lip Balm , £42.

“A further and final dusting of Chanel Les Beiges was applied to her T-zone. “Her luscious limbs were moisturised by Decléor Aroma Confort , £31.50.”

MORE GLOSS: How to do the bedhead tousle with George Northwood HAIR BY GEORGE NORTHWOOD

“To balance out Rosie’s sexy latex dress, I wanted to create a style that wasn’t too over-the-top but more natural and relaxed instead. “On towel-dried hair, I applied Pureology New Volume Levitate Mist , £15.45, to her roots and ends.

“Next I rough-dried her hair, scrunching and lifting at the roots for extra body. “Using a brush, I blow-dried her hair forwards so that it was flat around the hairline and at the temples to create a sweeping fringe. “Using the WAM Curling Iron, £75 I tonged random sections in both directions. It’s best to leave the root and tip out so that the result is more relaxed. “I pulled the tonged sections down so that they were more wavy than curly. “I then shook it through, applying Redken’s Diamond Oil Shatterproof Shine , £27.10 to the mid-lengths and Redken Quick Tease , £11.40 to the roots for extra volume, providing a finish that was not to shiny and not too matte but somewhere in the middle.”