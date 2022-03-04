Gift Set Maths: The best beauty savings

The clue’s in the name: gift sets are intended to be bought for others, as you know, gifts. We’re not knocking that for a moment, but sometimes it’s pure common sense to add one in for yourself, purely to take advantage of the stellar savings that arise at this time of the year due to good old fashioned retail competition. Here are the ‘worth it’ sets that are thrifty and gifty and the same time. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Beauty Must-Haves, £27.50, worth £55

Know an Eight Hour addict? This exclusive-to-Boots set brings together the cult original Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant (50ml), Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Lip Balm SPF 20, Eight Hour Cream Intensive Moisturising Hand Treatment (30ml) and the new, particularly luscious All-Over Miracle Oil for Face, Body & Hair (30ml). It’s basically impossible that you will ever be chapped again, and each of the very multipurpose Eight Hour family members works hard for its keep (you really can put them just about anywhere). A true winter wonder. Buy online Clarins Wellbeing Party Booster Set, £22.50, save 25%

If Eight Hour Cream was made for cocooning, this is the energy enhancing prep set. Create a glowing canvas for makeup with the One-Step Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser (30ml), plump and hydrate by way of HydraQuench Cream (15ml) and add in the purifying Booster Detox (15ml) to bolster skin’s defences against the effects of pollution and, of course, any skin sins associated with partying. Every little helps at this time of year. Buy online Alpha H The Power of Three Liquid Gold, £45, save £55

Whether you’re an Alpha H amateur or a Liquid Gold groupie, there’s nothing quite like the iconic acid toner tingle to kickstart your skin into stimulating collagen, amongst other perks. Globally adored for its refining, brightening, smoothing and pore minimising powers, applying twice a week or so at night time has been known to sort out all manner of skin gripes, and if you’ve ever been tempted to go gold, now is truly to time, as these three full-sized bottles come in at less than half-price in total. Those are some satisfying skincare sums. Buy online MAC Nutcracker Sweet Base Brush Kit, £45, save 20%

Sure, the ballet’s a delight, but this Nutcracker themed brush set is what we’re holding out for. With jazzy themed handles and a very cheerful case, this collection of top quality minis covers your foundation, powder, blusher, liner, lip and shadow blending, with not a flimsy brush handle or shedded fibre to speak of. Take your credit card for a waltz on his this one. Buy online Molton Brown 12 Days of Christmas Gift Collection, £39, worth £60

Six geese a laying don’t have quite the same appeal when you clock eyes on this colourful array of luxe body washes, which range in scent from honeysuckle to tobacco and practically every exotic extract and plant in between. With a dozen jewel hued shower gels in total, your new year bathing ritual looks set to be blissful. This particular set is also very handy if you have multiple sophisticated stockings to attend to… Buy online Philip Kingsley Plump & Shine set, £12, worth £24

Half price healthy hair anyone? The late, great Philip Kingsley was a leading light in the field of scalp and hair condition, and his namesake brand is to be found in doubtless every beauty editor’s bathroom across the land, and beyond. This particular set has been curated for ultimate lustre and gloss, with the much-loved pre-shampoo Elasticizer setting the scene for a volumising yet smoothing plumping cream and ‘weatherproof’, frizz-defying hairspray. It’s basically A&E for exhausted hair, and permanently on-call when your hairdresser is awol. Buy online Estée Lauder Supreme Starter Set, £30, worth £60

If you’ve never tucked in at night with a blanket of ANR, this beginner’s bounty will give you a taster of the brighter mornings that lie ahead after the antioxidant packed, protective recovery complex II has done its business. Peptide rich with superior powers of penetration, the Advanced Night Repair Family has been translated from a classic serum into an eye cream, night cream, mask and CC creme to cover all bases. Buy online Vente-Privee, private flash sales throughout the year