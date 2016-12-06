Gifts for her: beauty junkies

2016 hasn’t really pulled it out of the bag in general, but at least one thing is looking up towards the end of the year- the beauty offerings this season are nothing short of sensational. From clutch-bag worthy brush kits to makeup palettes inspired by wine and chocolate (kudos Bobbi Brown), we’ve edited down the most decadent and delicious of beauty gifts for your delectation. If your mouth isn’t watering by now it soon will be… Marc Jacobs Your Place or Mine Brush Collection

Packaging that doubles as a clutch bag is the boast of many a gift set, but rarely is as elegant and convincing as this forest green vegan leather Marc Jacobs case. Within you’ll find five mighty useful ‘petite’ brushes designed with the same care and precision as their full sized elders, and thankfully there aren’t any duds here- foundation, powder, liner, shadow and shading is all covered. It’s expensive, but the brushes are high quality enough to constitute your day-to-day set, and the tasseled case is suitably fancy. Buy online , £95 Charlotte Tilbury Film Noir Nights

In typical Tilbury style, this set is all about the drama. The box opens to reveal Hollywood dress-up style lighting around the interior mirror, and the makeup encased has been selected with screen sirens in mind- a new Matte Revolution Lipstick in Opium Noir is pure Clara Bow while the Rock n Kohl eyeliner in Bedroom Black offers the kind of sooty definition that Elizabeth Taylor would appreciate, but with remarkably creamy delivery for a pencil. Buy online , £35 Cult Beauty The Most Wanted Box

Halfway between a gift set and a DIY edit, this bespoke beauty box combines iconic skincare favourites with three customisable options to add a personal edge. Pixi Glow Tonic, Emma Hardie Amazing Face Moringa Cleansing Balm and Alpha H Daily Essential Moisturiser SPF 50 come as standard, then you’re free to choose from four shades of Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, three shades of Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector and four formulations of celebrity favourite Ouai Shampoo. As curated beauty kits go, this is full of absolute sparklers- brands and products are some of the best in the business. If you don’t want to give it away all in one go, handpick certain products as presents, or alternatively, treat yourself. Buy online , £95 Perfect 10 Black Label The Essential Hamper

A money's-no-object blowout, you’ll be happy to know that these very chi-chi hampers can be adapted to your budget, but the ‘basic’ package is sure to blow someone’s socks off. Combining a year’s Black Label membership, an exclusive service offered by at-home beauty experts Perfect 10 whereby the team guarantee any appointment within 24 hours, at 2am should you so wish, the lucky hamper hamper recipient will also be on the receiving end of four hour’s worth of Black Label treatments and services, ranging from facials and blow dries to personal training and reflexology. Also stashed inside is a Black Label dressing gown, flip flops, Connock London room spray, Natura Bissé skincare pouch and grey slate board to further assist your giftee to organise their life, although to be honest if this is under your tree, consider your life sorted. Buy online , £475 (wince) Tom Ford Lips & Boys Lipstick

For more restrained but equally luxurious gifting, trust Tom Ford to come up with something that’s somehow traditional and quirky at the same time. The third outing of the Lips & Boys collection sees 25 new ‘boys’ added to the already 25 strong lipstick lineup, with ten fresh matte finishes to choose from. Whether you’re a rose pink ‘Collin’, a metallic berry ‘Drake’ or a nude ‘Flynn’, your choices are extensive, and opting for the name of your lover is of course a go-er too. Buy online , £28 Laura Mercier Layer Up Holiday Caviar Stick Eye Colour Collection

From lips to eyes, this set of four ever so slightly metallic glide-on shadows is indeed caviar-like in terms of luxe appeal- the rich colours bring out the best in any colour and the lightweight textures blend out seamlessly in seconds without the need for brushes or any element of precision. As nigh-on-effortless but impactful beauty goes, these sticks are the business. Buy online , £29 Bobbi Brown Wine & Chocolate Collection

With a tagline of ‘celebrate indulgence’, Bobbi’s Wine & Chocolate offering taps into that ‘sitting by the fire’ feeling and applies it to makeup. Think smooth browns, metallic merlots, deep claret and navy liner and shiraz hued limited edition brushes. There’s a host of tempting offerings in the lineup, from cocoa and truffle inspired face powders to new takes on nude lipsticks to make way for all of that smokey eye action, but the palettes in particular as as far from gimmicky limited editions as it gets. After all, wine and chocolate certainly aren’t just for Christmas; both are essential survival tools for January in our opinion. Buy online from £12.50 Foreo Luna™ Play