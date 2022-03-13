Glass hair to 80s curls - these are the new season hair trends set for big things

If you’re suffering from a case of ‘back to school’ blues, there’s nothing better than a hair colour or style switch-up to help chase them away. And thankfully, from Instagram to the AW18 runways, there’s inspiration to draw from everywhere this season. Here are my favourites, complete with expert tips and product recommendations to bring the trends to life. Glass hair

Following in the footsteps of glass nails , glass hair looks set to take AW18 by storm. Teamed with a super sharp, jaw-skimming cut, the high-shine look has been spotted on the heads of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Lucy Hale. In order to mirror the look, humidity-proofing products are key, as well as a high quality pair of smart straighteners. Get the look The new ghd Platinum + , £175

When it comes to straightener design, this new styler is currently at the head of the pack - and probably will be for the next few years. With predictive tech that recognises the thickness of your hair, the section size and speed at which your styling, as well as infinity sensors that monitor its heat 250 times a second, it makes the experience all the more personalised and leaves hair super shiny, smooth and soft. Find out more about the technology here . Buy online . IGK Good Behaviour Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray, £27

If you’re looking for a way to protect your handiwork from the frizz-inducing effects of humidity, rain and sweat, check out this blowdry spray. It also doubles up as heat defence too, protecting hair from temperatures of up to 450 degrees. Buy online . Multi-tonal highlights

Georgia Bell at Twisted Scissors Think mermaid-like blues, emeralds and purples. “Vivids such as hot pinks, bright blues and copper were leading trends all summer long,” says Twisted Scissors ’ Georgia Bell. “To transition into the colder months though, clients are wanting to keep the personality of the vivid look, but take it deeper. We’ve been creating richer, more tonal looks that you can only spot as being vivid in certain lighting.” Get the look Due to the intensity of the colour, Georgia recommends avoiding an at-home approach. “I’ve seen a big increase in DIY hair,” she says. “However, I do think the deeper version of mermaid hair is harder to create - the way we mix colour and work with ratios is very important. That's not something you can achieve at home.” When looking for a colourist with the requisite skill set, Georgia recommends researching salons and looking out for bright colour specialists. When you find them, ask for examples of their work. The majority of colourists will also have a Instagram account that you can stalk too. Strong and healthy hair is a must as well in order to avoid further breakage. “I use Innoluxe, £20, with every colour we create which means we can maintain the hair’s integrity,” says Georgia. “It’s an essential for us." Ultra violet hair colour

Hair by Sam Burnett at Hare & Bone If you’re looking for a single colour makeover though, look no further than Pantone’s colour of the year. “Ultra violet will be very popular as soon as the sun sets on summer,” says owner and creative director of Hare & Bone, Sam Burnett . “This rich colour looks great as an all over colour, dip dyed or blended as soft highlights. Shades of ultra violet can vary depending on your base colour, so it can go from deep to lavender.” Get the look L’Oreal Paris Colorista Hair Makeup in Purple, £6.99

While best left in the hands of a professional if you’re looking for something longer-term, there are some great products out there to help you get your fix now. Case in point - L’Oreal Paris’ Colorista range. Like eyeshadow for your hair, it’s great for adding subtle flashes of colour through mid-lengths to ends. Buy online . Embracing the air-dry

Calvin Klein AW18 The AW18 catwalks were all about celebrating and enhancing models’ natural hair texture and not looking too ‘done,’ which for a low maintenance girl such as myself, comes as a great relief. Most interestingly, at shows such as Loewe, Calvin Klein (pictured) and Victoria Beckham, blow dries were swapped for air dries. “Victoria has cast much more individual girls for the show this season,” commented Redken Global Creative Director Guido Palau. “She’s embraced each girl based on who they are, and what they bring to the clothes with their individual style and their natural beauty.” Get the look Redken No Blow Dry, £10.05

This was a staple backstage at all three shows for enhancing each model’s natural texture, whether they had short or long hair, curls or texture. Simply apply to damp hair and scrunch if needed, before leaving it to air dry. Buy online . Negative space

If you’re a fan of Balayage, you’ll love this new twist designed to make your colour placement pop. As top hair colourist Jack Howard explains: “Negative space is your natural hair colour against pre-lightened pieces. It can also be created with hair colour - you need contrast to stop colour looking solid, which can look like an ombre or a single process. “The negative space is as important as the lightness, it’s what creates the pop and helps keep the natural softness. Visually, it’s about making sure that the darker hair or natural hair flows with the lighter pieces. It’s lighter around the face and the look has a balance that’s pleasing to the eye.” Get the look The technique centres around creating depth and dimension. It’s far-reaching in its appeal and can be incorporated as part of your Balayage application. “It’s for all hair colours,” says Jack. “It suits anyone who wants a modern, fresh, more natural feel and works on hair that's bob length and longer.” 80s curls

Aveda Retro curls also ruled the catwalks this season, taking inspiration from classic films, music and TV shows. One such example was seen at Roberta Einer, where Aveda’s Global Director for Hairstyling, Bea Watson, created an 80s-inspired everyday look that worked with the natural movement and curl patterns of models’ hair. “Roberta’s collection was inspired by everyday glamour, so we wanted to create an infusion of stylized looks with a Hollywood after-party feel,” she said. “It was a nod to the natural curls and low braids of 80s music, stage and screen.” Get the look Aveda Be Curly Style Prep, £18

Containing wheat protein, aloe and babassu oil (among other goodies), this conditioning pre-style treatment is great for definition and enhancing natural texture. Buy online . Aveda Air Control Hairspray, £16.80

For non-crunchy hold, this lightweight spritz delivers. Buy online . ghd Curve Creative Curl, £120

This was the curling tong of choice backstage at Lulu Guinness' show to achieve 'Desperately Seeking Susan' inspired spirals. "For this season, we are curling the full length of the hair for the ultimate bubble curl rather than leaving ends soft or straight like we have seen in previous seasons," said ghd UK Ambassador, Zoe Irwin. Buy online .