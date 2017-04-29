Glosse Posse Picks: The launches that have caught our attention this week

2 / 7

Cloud Nine Limited Edition White Touch Gloss Straightener, £120

Why we love it: “Delivers sleek, chic hair along with a charitable donation to support pediatric care in the UK.”

Review: “Not only does this damage limitation styling tool (the plates start at 165ºC, with a max heat of 195ºC) share part of its name in common with our site, which had us at hello, but £10 of each purchase is donated to Great Ormond Street hospital, the UK’s largest centre of child health research and pediatric care. If you’re the market for a fresh pair of straighteners anyway and are prepared to shell out a bit, not only will you be supporting medical care for children that need it, but you’ll also be acquiring an elegant and techy piece of kit. As the name indicates, there’s ‘touch’ technology at play here, as the mineral coated ceramic plates heat up on contact with each other, with three taps taking the plate temperature to the upper limit, which achieves polished lengths without totally frying your ends. In short, it’s kind on many levels, and the white outer casing looks clean and uncluttered on your dressing table. As glossy picks go, it’s a no-brainer.”

Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer