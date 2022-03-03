Glossip Girl: Celebs and their alternative beauty therapies

Emma Gunavardhana 14 January 2014
Forget fancy face creams and expensive hairdressers - Glossip Girl Emma Gunavardhana finds that the stars do some lateral thinking in how they beautify

Eva Herzigova, the supermodel, looks good at 40. It’s not exactly a shocker is it? But when she cites vodka, and not a colourist who is like a brother, as the secret to her Marilyn-esque hair it does make us double-take and say: ‘Sorry, whaaaat?’

The Wonderbra poster girl swears by it though; ‘I use it [vodka] to lighten my blonde hair and it really works,’ she admitted recently. How extraordinary; that’s one way to get through ‘dry January’, I suppose.

It did get Glossip Girl thinking, however, whether this was a one-off, something only the Czech model does, or whether there are other stars turning away from beauty products and into their gardens, kitchen and even liquor cabinets for beauty solutions. And as it turns out, there are…

Catherine Zeta Jones uses alcohol on her hair too; ‘I condition my hair with honey and beer. I smell like the bottom of a beer barrel for days afterwards, but it’s very good for the hair.’ And she doesn’t stop there; ‘I use a mixture of honey and salt all over my body to moisturise and exfoliate. You wash it off and your skin is gorgeous.’

Cameron Diaz, too,  has a solution to bad skin that doesn’t involve a store-bought beauty buy filled with salicylic acid – powdered milk. The Bad Teacher star uses it as a gentle exfoliator to treat breakouts. Cindy Crawford is also a fan of dairy, but in another incredibly ingenious way… She mixes whole milk with water, puts it into a spray bottle and spritzes her face to keep it hydrated. Brains and beauty; we’ll be stealing that one for sun-parched holiday skin next time we’re in sunnier climes.

Denise Richards, on the other hand, slathers her hair in avocado for a moisture boost, whilst Julia Roberts soaks her nails in olive oil for ten minutes to soften cuticles. Perhaps our favourite alternative beauty trick, however, comes from Sienna Miller. Apparently when natural colourant Henna stained her hair she lifted out the colour by massaging that Heinz 57 variant we all know and love – ketchup – into her hair. And it worked a treat.

Food for thought...


