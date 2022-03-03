Glossip Girl: Celebs and their alternative beauty therapies

Eva Herzigova, the supermodel, looks good at 40. It’s not exactly a shocker is it? But when she cites vodka, and not a colourist who is like a brother, as the secret to her Marilyn-esque hair it does make us double-take and say: ‘Sorry, whaaaat?’

The Wonderbra poster girl swears by it though; ‘I use it [vodka] to lighten my blonde hair and it really works,’ she admitted recently. How extraordinary; that’s one way to get through ‘dry January’, I suppose.

It did get Glossip Girl thinking, however, whether this was a one-off, something only the Czech model does, or whether there are other stars turning away from beauty products and into their gardens, kitchen and even liquor cabinets for beauty solutions. And as it turns out, there are…

Catherine Zeta Jones uses alcohol on her hair too; ‘I condition my hair with honey and beer. I smell like the bottom of a beer barrel for days afterwards, but it’s very good for the hair.’ And she doesn’t stop there; ‘I use a mixture of honey and salt all over my body to moisturise and exfoliate. You wash it off and your skin is gorgeous.’